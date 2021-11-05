CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) SDI Presence LLC (SDI) announces that it has ranked #11 in the 2021 Top Workplaces by Chicago Tribune, in the small business category of 249 employees or fewer. In addition, SDI was also selected as one of Built In Chicago's 100 Best Places to Work in 2021, and Best Place to Work in 2021 by Crain's Chicago Business earlier this year.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in Chicago for the fourth year in a row," says Hardik Bhatt, President and Chief Growth Officer at SDI Presence. "This achievement recognizes SDI's presence for our clients, colleagues, and the communities that we serve. It also reflects our desire to cultivate a culture of positivity, inclusion, and excellence. Thank you, SDI Family, for your outstanding contribution in making SDI a top place to work in Chicago."
The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces program is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to any organization: including alignment, employee satisfaction, inclusion, work-life balance, and company direction for the future.
SDI's 25-year corporate resume boasts several marquee clients with complex technology operations in Chicagoland that has resulted in a 98% customer satisfaction rating. Backed by Boston-based Private-Equity firm Abry Partners, SDI includes a meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) program as part of its business strategy, along with our competency in managing and modernizing our clients' technology infrastructure. Professionals interested in joining the SDI team can visit the company's career page for open positions and job opportunities at https://www.sdipresence.com/view-openings/.
About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)
SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid/multi-cloud infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at http://www.sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.
For media inquiries, please contact Dawn Nash Pfeiffer at 312.580.7516 or dpfeiffer@sdipresence.com.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Media Contact
Dawn Pfeiffer, SDI Presence LLC, +1 (312) 580-7516, dpfeiffer@sdipresence.com
SOURCE SDI Presence LLC