CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) SDI Presence LLC (SDI) announces that it has been named one of Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work in 2021. In addition to being named a Best Place to Work in Chicago, SDI was also selected as one of Built In Chicago's 100 Best Places to Work in 2021 earlier this year.
"The Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work achievement is a reflection of our inclusive environment to attract and retain diverse technology talent that fuels the company's growth," states Sharee Wolff, Chief Financial Officer at SDI Presence. "We are extremely honored to be recognized for our commitment to always be present for our clients, colleagues, and community – especially given the unprecedented challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."
The Top 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago list was created based on confidential employee survey responses in a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data and used its expertise to determine the final ranking.
SDI's 25-year corporate resume boasts a 94% customer satisfaction rating across its client portfolio over the past 5 years and an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89 since 2018. A certified minority business enterprise (MBE), SDI includes a meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) program as part of its business strategy. Professionals interested in joining the SDI team can visit the company's career page for open positions and job opportunities at https://www.sdipresence.com/view-openings/.
About SDI (SDI Presence LLC)
SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), with a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Visit us at http://www.sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.
