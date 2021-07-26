BRISTOL, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) digital supply chain solutions for manufacturing and facilities maintenance will be announcing the launch of ZEUS 2.0 for mobile as part of the next generation of its Integrated Parts Management (IPM) solution offering at the upcoming Connex 2021 conference in National Harbor, MD. Connex brings together members in the retail and multi-site facilities management space to forge new relationships and advance the industry. SDI will be exhibiting at booth 333.
For any retailer, the cost of FM parts and supplies can amount to between 20-30% of their total FM budget. Inefficiencies in the parts & materials supply chain and buying process result in technicians spending anywhere from 25-40% of their "wrench time" driving to, shopping for, or in some other way waiting for parts – a huge chunk of the budget. SDI's IPM is an end-to-end parts management program that aligns and integrates with organizations' FM strategies to enable the optimization of the 20-30% of FM budget that is often neglected.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, FM departments have a unique opportunity to drive significant operational improvements while reducing costs systemically," said SDI SVP, Jim Owens. "Within this scope, FM leaders should have an expanded focus on their organizations' parts supply chain value creation -- focusing not only on purchase price but also on optimizing the total costs of ownership to a retailer. That includes maximizing technician productivity, asset uptime and in-store customer experience."
The IPM solution enables field technicians to remotely identify needs and order parts, on-the-spot. SDI's comprehensive Digital Supply Chain Management (DSCM) system, ZEUS, provides industrial manufacturers, schools, retailers and other asset/facility intensive organizations Supreme Power over their Supply Chain and integrates easily through APIs with CMMS and ERP systems like ServiceChannel, SAP, and others. The cornerstone of the platform, which includes modules for Advanced Analytics, eProcurement, Automation, Storeroom Technology and Smart Inventory management, is a custom marketplace facilitating direct purchases and guided buys for field technicians.
The solution enables full transparency into the MRO, PPE and critical parts supply chain, improves planning for maintenance schedules, and optimizes inventory management. The company has also released a free report: Integrated Parts Management for Multi-site FM Organizations to help FM professionals find information about the digital supply chain process, lessons learned, and best practices moving forward.
The Integrated Parts Management for Multi-site FM Organizations report explores seven key chapters:
- Why FM leaders can no longer afford to ignore FM parts supply chain
- The Strategy
- The Challenge
- The Changing Landscape
- The Good News
- The Process and Enablers
- The Solution
FM leaders are encouraged to share the guide with colleagues to have the tools, tips and resources they need to easily understand the Integrated Parts Management process. Download the complimentary guide: Integrated Parts Management for Multi-site FM Organizations here.
This new offering will be demonstrated at Connex 2021 August 9-11 in National Harbor, MD at SDI booth #333 and is part of the company's overall Digital Supply Chain Transformation Strategy of continuous innovation to improve efficiency and to remain focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience.
