BRISTOL, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) digital supply chain solutions for manufacturing and facilities maintenance, announced today that their Director of Digital Transformation Strategy, John Delligatti, has earned the prestigious status of Qlik Luminary in the Qlik Luminary 50 Class of 2021.
According to Qlik, a partner in SDI's ZEUS supply chain management platform, "With passion, expertise, and commitment, Qlik Luminaries champion the vision of transforming data into business transformations. Qlik Luminaries are constantly pushing the envelope, finding new and innovative ways to use Qlik for the greater good."
For this 50 year-old supply chain management company, Qlik helps SDI visualize supply chain data, provide KPIs, and improve data literacy throughout the organization and the industry at large.
"I'm honored to be accepted into the Qlik Luminary 50 class of 2021," said John Delligatti. "As a digital supply chain management company, our goal is to improve the way our clients manage their essential PPE and mission-critical MRO materials while reducing their supply chain risk and saving them money. We do this by streamlining and digitizing their supply chains. We've been empowered by Qlik to help our customers break away from the tribal knowledge that is typically siloed by function in order to provide a holistic view of the supply chain."
With the growth of IoT sensors and Robotic Process Automation in manufacturing, more people are being exposed to data during their daily work than ever before, necessitating a shift in the skillset of the workforce. Organizations have become more data savvy and have created roles that previously didn't exist.
Delligatti continues, "Data literacy is essential in the shift for the manufacturing industry and other asset-intensive industries to adopt digital technologies that enable them to thrive in the post-pandemic world. A clear benefit of my inclusion in the Qlik Luminary 50 program is the exclusive engagements with Qlik's Executive, R&D, Project Management, and Customer Success teams. Being able to communicate direct customer feedback will surely help shape how the platform adapts to the needs of this evolving industry."
While his career has been dedicated to working with massive amounts of complex data sets and mining out digestible insights to drive decision-making in business, John's passion for data literacy extends beyond the office as well. In his free time, John writes about using data to simplify every-day decisions in his blog site DataDumpBlog.com
About SDI
SDI is a Digital Supply Chain Solutions firm with a focused practice in Indirect Materials, MRO, and Industrial/Facilities Technology. We go to market through an innovative As-a-Service offering, delivering custom solutions and results designed to improve our client's MRO and supply chain performance.
Using a custom suite of products, services and tools, SDI's application suite and associated services, aligns and optimizes every step of the digital supply chain. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable production are all natural results from a more connected MRO supply chain. To learn more visit: sdi.com or contact sales@sdi.com
About Qlik
Qlik's vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.
