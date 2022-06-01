SDL Consulting, Inc and Metis GovCon Support are combining their JAMIS consulting practices under the SDL Consulting name.

Jacquelyn Bernard, President of Metis said, "Combining business with SDL just made so much sense. This provides expanded capabilities and resources to our JAMIS Clients."

Rhonda Lugar, President of SDL said, "We have been working with Jacque and her team since 2016 and feel like we are part of the same team. This combination just makes that formal!"

SDL Consulting is the Premier JAMIS Partner providing Implementation, Licensing, Consulting, Integrations and Managed Accounting Services on the JAMIS Platform.  SDL also Represents Acumatica as a Value Added Reseller.

