HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robotics and industrial automation industries are facing design and production challenges with the urgent need for premium quality parts and services. Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing for critical motion and power transmission applications is launching a series of Integrated Motors to simplify motion system design.
Replacing multiple components with a compact all-in-one motor and electronics package, Integrated Motors simplify motion system design while providing many advantages. "Doing speed, position, and torque closed-loop control with separate brushless motor and driver/controller technologies can be challenging," said Jacques Lemire, Business Unit Director, Motors & Motion Control. "Our integrated motor controllers provide easier set-up, smaller and cleaner motion control solutions. By keeping the wiring from the motor to the driver short, integrated motor controllers are the perfect solution for reducing the communication time for the signals from the drivers to the motors."
SDP/SI products are available with a wide range of standard features for easy integration intended for industrial automation applications. The Integrated Motor Controllers include state-of-the-art brushless servo motors with 4096 lines encoder and CANOpen network protocols in an intelligent plug-and-play package. The high-performance 60 mm NR5-LD60M series incorporates motor, encoder, and drive with smooth and quiet sinusoidal commutation with Field Oriented Control (Vector Control) into a compact unit. The NEMA 23 NH5-DM series is an economical turn-key solution to speed and torque analog motion control. With the elimination of multiple components, connectors, cabling, and labor a significant cost savings is realized.
To cover any system requirements SDP/SI offers DC Motors, AGV Gear Motors and a wide range of AGV accessories: such as optical flow sensor, magnetic track following sensor, and controller network communication options.
About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company
SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, offers custom mechanical based design, engineering and manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications, including aerospace, medical, defense, robotics, recreational and industrial automation. Over 87,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears and subassemblies. For more information go to: https://sdp-si.com
