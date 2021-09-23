HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid growth in the industrial automation market is producing an urgent need for premium quality parts and services. Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing for critical motion and power transmission applications is launching a series of Frameless Motors as a drop-in solution for robotics applications.
Designed to be pressed into a machine's housing, the SDP/SI NH1-D series Frameless Brushless Motor s provide a compact, lightweight, and powerful motor solution. Available in standard sizes, 35 mm, 52 mm, 64 mm, 77 mm, and 100 mm, the frameless motors are machine wound with bondable magnet wire for superior dependability. Each motor features a large inner diameter rotor permitting easy cable management.
With their compact size, the NH1-D series frameless motors fit easily into smaller machines requiring precision, high efficiency, low inertia, and high torque density. "Rated for continuous operation the frameless brushless DC motors are an ideal solution for many applications including the replacement of heavier, traditional motors by eliminating components, reducing torsional losses, decreasing weight, system inertia, and size envelope while providing maximum speed control," said Jacques Lemire, Business Unit Director, Motors & Motion Control. "Offering an assortment of motion control solutions that ensure accuracy and dependability the frameless motors provide an additional option to those in the robotics, industrial automation, and medical industries."
SDP/SI products are available with a wide range of standard features for easy integration intended for robotics and industrial automation applications. To cover any system requirements SDP/SI offers Integrated Motor Drive Controllers, DC Motors, Gearheads, AGV Gear Motors, and a wide range of AGV accessories: such as optical flow sensor, magnetic track following sensor, and controller network communication options.
SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, offers custom mechanical-based design, engineering, and manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications, including aerospace, medical, defense, robotics, recreational, and industrial automation. Over 87,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears, and subassemblies. For more information go to: https://sdp-si.com
