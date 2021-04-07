HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The industrial world is facing many technological changes which increased the urgent demand for the premium quality products and services that can only be supplied by a high level of productivity for engineering systems, automated manufacturing, and industrial automation. Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing for critical motion and power transmission applications is launching a series of Brushless DC Servo Motors, AGV Motors, Controllers, and Integrated Motors.
Whether it is a 600 Kg or 1,200 Kg AGV application that demands substantial torque or a compact solution for precision automation application the brushless DC motors (BLDC) are designed to meet a range of requirements. The 24V and 48V motors are rugged IP rated, quiet, and highly efficient. For demanding applications where rapid acceleration and deceleration is needed, SDP/SI now offers two premium brushless servo motor series. These provide an all-in-one solution, offered in 5 frame sizes, rated speeds up to 6,000 rpm, with brake, gearhead, and feedback options they are used in systems requiring reliability, high torque density, and low noise. Integrating the brushless servo motor is now even easier with the user-friendly motion controller software interface combined with low, mid, and high-power controllers offered in single or dual channel configurations. To cover any system requirements SDP/SI also presents a wide range of AGV accessories: such as optical flow sensor, magnetic track following sensor, and controller network communication options.
"SDP/SI offers custom design, manufacturing and a wide variety of component choices for the engineer and OEM," said Robert Kufner, President and CEO of Designatronics, Inc. "The addition of these motors with brushless technology, speed, and torque flexibility provides our customers with a reliable, cost-effective servo control solution. As applications change and industries evolve we will continue to provide products that suit our customer's needs and the engineering expertise to set their ideas into motion."
"SDP/SI continues to develop and supply components and custom engineered solutions that improve productivity and quality for our customers," said Doug Kerester, VP Sales and Marketing, Designatronics. "The brushless servo motors are the latest addition to our catalog designed to offer a diverse line of products with a wide range of available options."
About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company
SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, offers custom mechanical based design, engineering and manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications, including aerospace, medical, defense, robotics, recreational and industrial automation. Over 87,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears and subassemblies. For more information go to: https://sdp-si.com
