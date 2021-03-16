BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sea Street Technologies today introduced a new version of StratOS, a groundbreaking platform for end-to-end autonomous service automation that transforms business economics and digital service profitability for Communication Service Providers (CSP) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP).
StratOS autonomous service automation unlocks an enormous market opportunity for CSP and MSSP's to deliver new edge services driven by the massive growth in endpoint mobility, cloud computing, distributed workforces, and the internet of things (IoT). Early CSP adopters are using the autonomous operations capabilities of StratOS to deliver scalable, differentiated, and profitable SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge Market (SASE) services.
"By democratizing access to end-to-end service automation, StratOS is transforming CSP and MSSP business models. With StratOS, service providers can deliver and manage autonomously at scale, stripping out operating costs as they generate annual recurring revenue from millions of new endpoint and edge compute customers. That is a powerful combination for the business and the bottom line," said Sea Street Technologies CEO Harley Stowell.
StratOS is an AI-model-based distributed platform that enables autonomous operations during every stage of the service lifecycle. The StratOS platform is an agnostic solution capable of integrating service operations across any network, security, and cloud environment to create, deliver, and manage autonomous, secure revenue-generating services at massive scale.
Sea Street's StratOS transforms the existing siloed service delivery infrastructure with an end-to-end lifecycle automation and assurance platform that provides an AI autopilot for each individual service instance. In this service-first approach, the AI autopilots meld the capabilities of the underlay, overlay, cloud, and security elements together with goal-seeking automation to create individualized, self-contained, self-operating, end-to-end autonomous services. Sea Street's service first approach enables service deployments that optimize features, assurance, service level agreement (SLA), and economics for both the end user customer and the service provider, enabling new digital applications distributed at scale.
Since StratOS understands and preserves the SLA goals of each individual service, it can intelligently and autonomously execute closed-loop operations across the resource domains to deploy and operate the services, eliminating time-consuming and costly manual operations related to the assurance, healing, and optimization of network infrastructure. As a result, CSPs and MSSPs using StratOS have reduced operating expenses by more than 70% annually while improving reliability, performance, and overall brand loyalty.
Sea Street StratOS provides CSP and MSSPs a clear path to autonomous service operations allowing them to manage the hyper growth in secure endpoints and edge services, while delivering more efficient, secure, and profitable services alongside the hyperscale giants.
About Sea Street Technologies
Sea Street is a Boston, MA company that has developed and deployed an AI autonomous operations platform that enables large services providers to progressively transform their businesses to fully autonomous, closed-loop operations. Founded in 2012 by Harley Stowell--former CTO Worldwide Service Provider for Cisco--the company's StratOS platform is deployed at several top-tier communications service providers, automating network, video, telephony, wireless and enterprise services today. For more information, visit http://www.seastreet.com.
