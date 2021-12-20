BILBAO, Spain and CORK, Ireland, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getvisibility, a leading worldwide provider of enterprise data security and classification software, and SealPath, a leading provider of zero-trust data-centric security and enterprise digital rights management, announced a powerful integration of their conjoined technologies to help organisations ensure a seamless automatic Data Classification and Protection.
Getvisibility provides state-of-the-art unstructured data discovery and classification using advanced machine learning for unparalleled speed and accuracy. Sealpath enables organisations to protect their sensitive documents with unbeatable ease of use wherever they travel. The integration of these two solutions allows incomparable data protection speed and precision.
The direct connection between Getvisibility's Focus and Synergy Pro and Sealpath's IRM allows both stored data and data-in-creation to be rapidly classified and protected through AI, with minimal drain on resources and requiring minimal time.
Getvisibility utilises the latest technology in Deep Learning Artificial Intelligence, giving organisations visibility, control, and a dynamic understanding of their data as it is being created. Getvisibility is designed to process and classify unstructured information as it is being created with an unprecedented level of classification confidence. Getvisibility enables organisations to understand their data footprint and current data risk posture, allowing proactive data management and security.
SealPath's intelligent protection accompanies the document on your network, a client's network, a partner's network, in the cloud, or on a mobile device. The protection travels with the file. It offers complete visibility regarding the access and the access's timing. Moreover, it informs you if anyone is trying to access the file without permission. With one click, SealPath allows data access to be restricted, in real-time, even if this data is in the hands of other users. SealPath differentiates itself through its flexibility to integrate with the standard corporate tools and user-friendliness.
Via SealPath's management console, the administrator can associate Getvisibility's taxonomies and classification tags with specific protection policies. When a classified file with a certain level of sensitivity is detected, it will be protected automatically, without user intervention.
This automatic protection is in place when the user is editing a file in Office, through the context menu on a file, with an email in Outlook, or in the process of discovering information stored in file servers, document management systems, or cloud storage systems.
"At SealPath, we are continuously working on smart solutions for organisations that allow them to implement effective measures to protect their sensitive data, where automatisation is a key point. The synergy between the two tools, the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning of Getvisibility, joined with the Zero-Trust approach and automatisation of protection of SealPath, is a great advance for our clients, who I am sure will benefit from their enhanced data protection strategy." - says Luis Ángel del Valle, CEO of SealPath.
"Ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data is a security fundamental. To achieve this, organisations need to know where the data is, what is contained within data files and who has access to them. Add in cloud migration needs, and the process of securing data while staying compliant becomes even more challenging", says Mark Brosnan, MD of Getvisibility. "This agreement with Sealpath will yield exciting benefits for our global customers and partners."
About SealPath
SealPath is a European leader in Zero-Trust Data-Centric Security and Enterprise Digital Rights Management, working with major companies in more than 25 countries. SealPath has been helping organisations across multiple business verticals, such as Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail, Finance, Healthcare, and Public Administrations, protect their data for over a decade. SealPath's client portfolio includes organisations within the Fortune 500 index and Eurostoxx 50. SealPath makes it easy to avoid costly mistakes, lower the risk of data leaks, ensure security for confidential information and protect data assets. https://www.sealpath.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/sealpath
About Getvisibility
Getvisibility is designed to process and classify unstructured information with an unprecedented level of confidence. Getvisibility utilises the latest technology in Deep Learning Artificial Intelligence, giving organisations visibility, control and a dynamic understanding of their data as it's being created. https://www.getvisibility.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/gvsecurity/
