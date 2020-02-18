Search Discovery Expands Salesforce Einstein Expertise with Acquisition of Analytics Cloud Consulting

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Search Discovery, a growing Atlanta-based data transformation company, announces the acquisition of Analytics Cloud Consulting and the addition of Joseph Yelle, its Founder and President.
The acquisition also includes the asset Touch Analytics, a cloud-based proprietary app for validating data quality and accelerating dashboard deployment in a client's Salesforce Einstein Analytics environment.
Yelle joins the Search Discovery team to lead international consulting solutions that leverage his deep knowledge of Salesforce and Einstein—especially his extensive Einstein design, implementation, and training experience—combined with Search Discovery's Business Intelligence and AI capabilities.
"We're thrilled to welcome Analytics Cloud Consulting," says Search Discovery President Mike Gustafson. "Joseph has an incredible track record of delivering results to his clients through innovative solutions and technical expertise on the Salesforce Einstein platform. Our current and future clients will no doubt benefit from this acquisition as we expand our services and solutions with the goal of helping our clients use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact."
About Joseph Yelle
Yelle is an expert analytics designer, practitioner, and consultant with multiple Salesforce certifications. For the past 10 years, he has worked with many Salesforce customers to drive business impact by deploying Salesforce and Einstein solutions for their individual businesses. While working at Salesforce, he designed and implemented the support structure for Salesforce Einstein, then he moved to the product team, training 600+ international users and consultants on successful implementation strategies. In 2016, he founded his Einstein consulting firm, Analytics Cloud Consulting, working with enterprise clients such as VMware, Cisco, and many others. He joined Search Discovery in 2020.
About Analytics Cloud Consulting
Analytics Cloud Consulting provides top of the line consulting and implementation service for Salesforce Einstein to empower rapid, effective data insights and solutions.
About Search Discovery
Search Discovery is a data transformation company. We believe great things happen when companies use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact. Our services and solutions help organizations transform their business through executable data strategies at every stage of data transformation, including strategy, implementation, optimization, and organizational change management.
We partner with global Fortune 5000 companies like Marriott, Shell, Chase Bank, and Adobe to empower efficient operations, deepen insights, and improve decision making across marketing, sales, finance, operations, and human resources.
