GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 15, 2021, Dick Thompson announced his plan to step down as the executive director and CEO of Quality Health Network (QHN), kicking off a nationwide search to fill the position.
A search committee identified by the QHN Board of Directors will lead the process. The seven-person committee is made up of two QHN board members and five western Colorado leaders who represent the healthcare, health insurance, and community services industries. The application deadline is December 31, 2021.
"QHN is a critical component of healthcare in western Colorado, connecting medical, behavioral and now social service providers together to improve care coordination and collaboration. Building on the success QHN has achieved, this is an exciting time for the organization. This will give us ample time to vet applications and find the right person to lead QHN," says Greg Reicks, DO, Board Chairman.
QHN was one of the first health information exchanges (HIE's) in the nation and the first in Colorado. Founded in 2004, QHN has expanded its vision over the years to include not only healthcare organizations, but also behavioral health and human service partners.
The organization also operates the area's Community Information Exchange (CIE), Community Resource Network (CRN), which elevates and takes into consideration not only a person's medical needs but also a person's social determinants of health (SDoH) needs to better coordinate care throughout our community. QHN is also part owner of QS Systems, a platform for whole-health data exchange. The executive director and CEO of QHN is responsible for guiding and influencing strategic vision for all three entities.
"It's a multi-faceted position. The right candidate needs to create a vision for the future of QHN and have exceptional leadership and collaboration skills to work with the board, our employees, and the community. They will need to have strong business acumen and political savvy. It's definitely a niche position," says Reicks.
Thompson's last day at QHN is April 1, 2022. The search committee is working to select a new CEO by March 1, 2022.
About Quality Health Network (QHN) and Community Resource Network (CRN)
QHN is an award-winning, not-for-profit community partnership established in 2004 to facilitate the availability of information to optimize the health of our communities. Our unique technologies help our network participants securely exchange information to enhance care coordination and identify those at risk so that efforts can be focused where they're needed most. http://www.qualityhealthnetwork.org
In addition, QHN powers CRN, an award-winning, team-based service coordination platform that connects to QHN's health information exchange to boost community-wide health and makes integration of Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) data not only possible- but simple, visual, and powerful. https://communityresourcenet.org/
