NEW ORLEANS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, Search Influence has been named a winner of the New Orleans Top Workplaces Award by The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate. Search Influence is among a list of independently selected companies selected for the 2021 awards. The 30 person digital marketing agency was recognized in the small companies category.
Top Workplaces awards are based solely on feedback captured from one, five-minute employee engagement survey. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Search Influence prioritizes its company culture, embedding its values into communication, client work, and internal recognition and evaluation. The company weaves these values into their recruitment process, which ensures that all who join align with Search Influence's vision.
"We are very pleased to be included in Top Workplaces for the second year in a row." said Will Scott, CEO and co-founder. "We value Top Workplaces because the award and rankings are based on empirical data. In a year which has been so hard for so many, we're glad to know our team still felt like they were both challenged and supported."
A trend from last year's survey continued, with the team emphasizing transparency and culture as two key reasons they appreciate working at Search Influence. Team members responded positively about the support they receive from managers to learn and grow, as well as their manager's care for their concerns. Additional aspects of the company highly rated by employees include: interdepartmental cooperation, appreciation of fellow teammates and the encouragement of new ideas.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance" said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business"
This is the seventh year of the New Orleans award, which is facilitated by Energage, a third party company who conducts a quantitative and qualitative assessment of nominated companies.
Search Influence is currently hiring for multiple positions. Visit https://www.searchinfluence.com/company-culture/ to learn more about Search Influence's culture and open career opportunities.
Search Influence is an ROI-focused digital marketing agency who helps organizations connect with and convert their audience with full-funnel strategies including website optimization, targeted advertising, social media, and email marketing.
Founded in 2006, Search Influence's core purpose is to optimize potential. We collaborate with well-regarded brands and institutions both nationally and locally in New Orleans. Search Influene has a dedicated team of 30 in-house employees and is ranked among the top local search companies in the United States. Search Influence is also among Inc. Magazine's Inc. 500 / 5000 for 7 years in a row—2011 through 2017.
