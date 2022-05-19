CustomerGauge adds CX and sales veteran as Chief Revenue Officer to further accelerate growth
BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CustomerGauge, the leading provider of B2B Account Experience software and solutions, today announced the appointment of Tim Hannington as Chief Revenue Officer. As part of the executive team, Hannington will pull on his 25+ years of global sales experience in scaling high-tech organizations. Hannington will oversee the company's revenue-generating teams and next-phase growth strategies.
With nearly two decades advising clients around customer experience transformation, Hannington has an unmatched talent for discovering a business's underlying challenges and strategically designing innovative solutions.
"CustomerGauge has experienced significant growth over the last couple of years," said Adam Dorrell, CEO of CustomerGauge. "With recent investments in benchmarking and prescriptive playbooks to unlock massive account growth potential for B2B companies, adding a leader with Tim's experience will allow us to quickly build momentum in our core markets and better serve B2B companies across the globe."
With his commercial leadership in the tech sector spanning more than 25 years, Tim has been instrumental in establishing strong performance-based cultures that enable software businesses to scale from early stage to exit. More recently Tim drove CX revenues globally across the financial, insurance, utilities, travel, logistics, internet technology, consumer electronics, media, and mobile industry verticals. By creating and implementing tailored solutions, the enterprises his team supported significantly improved their customer experiences leading to accelerated growth.
"Tim's arrival will enable CustomerGauge to expand on its leadership in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Business Services, and Hi-Tech sectors to accelerate our growth," said Camilla Scholten, the company's Co-Founder and COO. "His proven ability to deliver solutions for clients and deepen relationships across industries is a great asset for our evolving sales and executive leadership needs."
"I am excited to join CustomerGauge on its mission to transform the way B2B companies are delivering experiences at scale," said Tim. "With CustomerGauge recognized as the leader in B2B, I look forward to working with the team to build on the solid foundation and usher in the next phase of our growth plan."
Tim lives near London in the UK and is a keen outdoors person and a multiple triathlon competitor. Before he embarked on his sales career, Tim qualified as a Mechanical & Production Engineer, working in the high precision Aerospace industry.
ABOUT CUSTOMERGAUGE
CustomerGauge is recognized as the top VoC software for B2B by Gartner in the most recent Critical Capabilities report. Built from the ground up to cater to the more complex B2B account environment, the CustomerGauge Account Experience™ solution collects feedback and churn signals at the account level and distributes this information in real-time to front-line employees so businesses can proactively retain and grow accounts faster. Account Experience also takes the guesswork out of the experience ROI equation by linking all account metrics and sentiment directly to revenue so you can maximize buy-in from the c-suite ensuring long-term program success and cultural transformation.
