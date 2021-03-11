CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning, a leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for students in grades K-12 with more than 750 points of presence worldwide, is now expanding its footprint to Cheektowaga, New York with the signing of seasoned educator Sabrina Ghorta. This new signing brings the leading technology and education franchise statewide count to 17, with an opportunity to add locations in 32 additional markets across the Empire State.
Ghotra's passion stems back to her teacher apprenticeship program in the 11th grade. Even at a young age, she pursued her interest and love for education and has now worked with all grade levels in the elementary division, from Kindergarten through the eighth grade. As Sabrina continued with her development as a teacher, she began to present at school board conferences. She later earned her Masters degree with the intention to make a difference and foster student success as an administrator, deciding to ultimately pursue her passion to help children succeed on the frontline. Ghorta chose to bring Sylvan Learning to her community in Cheektowaga to help local families ensure their children are succeeding throughout the challenges presented by COVID-19.
"With COVID-19, families are struggling," Ghorta said. "Parents have all these different responsibilities. I am opening my Sylvan Learning Center during the pandemic and we want to provide that School Support. Most schools around here are shifting to a hybrid model where there are two days in person and three days online. Every kid learns so differently. We want to help these kids out."
For more than 40 years, Sylvan Learning has been focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity and inspiring a love for learning — all of which make a big impact in school and in life. Since its founding in 1979, Sylvan Learning has become the leading supplemental and enrichment education franchise in North America thanks to its mission-driven philosophy, educational technology, community-oriented approach and strong franchisee support infrastructure.
Because of its ongoing investment in technology solutions and breadth of content and delivery options provided in-center, in-home and online, Sylvan has been uniquely positioned to respond to parents' needs in these challenging times. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sylvan Learning has worked hard to support parents. First, in March, Sylvan Learning introduced a virtual tutoring option as school districts transitioned to remote learning. The company is also continuing to utilize its proprietary software, SylvanSync™, which provides teachers and students with adaptive practice sessions. As the school year approached, the brand announced the launch of School Support, a program that provides a variety of services to help children stay on track and parents manage the complexities of this current school year.
As a result of its flexible and innovative offering, the industry-leading learning franchise is continuing to grow. Those who are interested in franchising with Sylvan Learning have the option to provide services completely virtually or offer in-person support to students during their regular virtual school days. By offering a much-needed service during COVID-19, Sylvan Learning franchisees have the opportunity to help families across America during this difficult time.
"Sabrina Ghorta will be able to make a difference in their community by bringing Sylvan Learning to the families of Cheektowaga," said CEO John McAuliffe. "The Sylvan Learning system is stronger, more nimble and more united than ever. We have ramped up our already-strong training for instruction, local marketing and technology for our franchise owners and expanded our reach for families and students. There is more demand for our services than ever, and we are excited to continue partnering with qualified franchisees to bring Sylvan Learning to new areas across the country."
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING LLC
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 750 points of presence throughout North America, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses — and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. For more information, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.
