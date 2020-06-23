NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners (S3) today announced that Palak Patel, a seasoned FinTech Executive with more than 15 years experience in areas of product and business management and development, has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly-created role, Patel will oversee Global Enterprise and Platform Business Development for the full suite of S3 products and report directly to Bob Sloan, Managing Partner of S3.
Patel joins S3 from Bloomberg, where he spent 11 years, most recently serving as Global Head of Product for Bloomberg AIM where he was responsible for leading a global team that focuses on new product development and product strategy for Bloomberg AIM, an integrated suite of solutions specifically designed for asset managers, asset owners and hedge funds. Prior to that he was Head of Equity Trading & Connectivity Product Development, leading a team focused on new product and business development for equity trading and connectivity. Prior to his time at Bloomberg, Patel was a Product Manager at the International Securities Exchange and began his career as an Analyst at Focal Communications. He received a degree in Computer Science from DePaul University.
"Palak's experience working directly with both product developers and clients at Bloomberg has resulted in a strong understanding of the financial technology industry and a wide-reaching network uniquely situated to help us expand our reach globally," said Sloan. "In working with him over the past five years, his work ethic and grasp of the FinTech market has stood out, and we are thrilled to add him to the S3 team."
"In my time in product development and strategy at Bloomberg, I saw first hand how S3's financial applications provide the highest quality data, in the most effective and digestible manner, more quickly than other products on the Bloomberg platform," said Patel. "It is clear that Bob and his team have listened closely to their customers and shaped S3's offerings to effectively meet their needs. I am excited to join S3 and for the opportunity to expand the scale of its business and the reach of its cutting-edge products to clients around the globe."
S3 Partners is a market-leading financial data and technology company that provides Pricing and Analytics for Capital Markets and Solutions that connect clients to their critical investment data. S3 Pricing and Analytics: Market standard real-time Short Interest and Financing Rates, Crowding signals, accurate Float and Days to Cover for 40,000+ global securities. S3 Data Hub: A suite of tools and APIs that instantly connects users and enterprise systems to Prime Broker and Custodian platforms for seamless access to fully-cleansed client Positions, Holdings, Cash, Margin and Swap data. S3 is the market standard source for the financial news media such as Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC and FT. S3 maintains an exclusive distribution platform through unique relationships with its channel partners: Bloomberg, Citco, Refinitiv, Factset and Nasdaq.
