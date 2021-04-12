FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante announced today the appointment of Steve Hamric as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective April 12, 2021. Hamric succeeds Kevin Mostek who has been named to lead the newly created Corporate Development team.
Hamric brings more than 20 years of experience as a standalone CFO in the government services industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President (EVP) and CFO of 1901 Group which was acquired by Leidos in January of this year. Prior to that, Steve served as CFO at TeraThink Corporation, Athena Technologies, and iGov. Throughout his career, his CFO roles have successfully focused on delivering profitable growth by driving operational and financial rigor and discipline.
"I am pleased to welcome Steve to our leadership team," said Michele Kang, Founder and CEO of Cognosante. "He complements our strong growth culture, and his impressive track record of scaling businesses makes him the right choice to lead our finance organization as we accelerate growth."
"I am incredibly excited to join such a fast-growing organization under such dynamic leadership. This role gives me an opportunity to apply my GovCon and financial strategy experience. Together with my colleagues, I look forward to supporting Cognosante's powerful mission and contributing to the overall growth strategy and financial success of the company," said Hamric.
Hamric holds an MBA in Finance from the Pamplin School of Business at Virginia Tech University and an undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting from Radford University.
About Cognosante
Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company that delivers innovative and transformative solutions to improve the health and safety of Americans. The company has more than a decade of experience working with States and the Federal government to improve access to care, advance clinical performance, and outcome, protect from disasters and pandemics, and address the social determinants of health by developing, managing, and executing large multi-faceted technology and BPO solutions. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, military and Veterans' health, the health insurance marketplace, data standards and analytics, cybersecurity, biometrics, State health exchanges, and modular system development and integration. Learn more at http://www.cognosante.com
