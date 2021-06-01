CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chapman Spingola is proud to announce that James C. Paschall and Mary Jo Boldingh have joined the firm's IP/tech practice groups. With over 50 years of combined technical and legal experience, Jim and Mary Jo, registered patent attorneys with technical backgrounds, will help service Chapman Spingola's clients in all technical matters relating to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, including patent counseling and strategy, patent drafting, IP portfolio management and disputed matters such as IPRs (inter partes review). Their technical expertise will also assist the firm's work in the areas of patent litigation, freedom to operate analysis, and intellectual property due diligence for client tech transactions.
"This is an important and exciting acquisition, which allows our IP groups to bolster their current IP/tech litigation and transactional client offerings with Jim and Mary Jo's robust patent practice," says firm co-founder Peter Spingola. "The combination provides a more holistic suite of IP/tech services for our clients."
Prior to joining Chapman Spingola, Jim Paschall served as Chief Patent Counsel for UOP, a Honeywell company, where he managed a docket of over 1,000 active patents and applications, counseled on freedom to operate, and oversaw patent portfolio acquisitions. Jim also has experience negotiating IP/tech commercial agreements and started his legal career as a law clerk for the Honorable Edward S. Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
Mary Jo relies on her experience as a laboratory chemist, scientific programmer, litigator, and former in-house attorney for AlliedSignal, Inc. to bring the full scope of patent services to her clients. She also has experience advising on trade secret, trademark, and copyright matters.
Technology transactions partner Michael Fatall adds, "Jim and Mary Jo have a technical depth of experience and skill that is hard to match in any firm, much less a boutique litigation and transactional firm like Chapman Spingola. We are thrilled they have joined our talented roster of attorneys and look forward to assisting our clients with their patent portfolios, the acquisition and sale of IP assets and other IP strategy considerations."
