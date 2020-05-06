SEATTLE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has been a stalwart defender of the public health, striving to combat diseases of all types in countries around the world. To assist the organization in their ongoing fight against COVID-19, Joel Kasr, founder of KaJ Labs, has pledged $100 million to WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and to various non-profits for coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S. and East Africa.
KaJ Labs is pledging to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from its two newly released games to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. KaJ Labs has instructed Apple, Google and its advertising partners to direct all proceeds from its games "Twist Ring" and "Shape! Jump!" to the effort.
Available for iOS and Android operating systems, donations will be made via KaJ Labs' Apps for a Cause program. Players will see a prompt when opening either game verifying the game is part of the COVID-19 relief initiative. A portion of the funds will assist organizations in the U.S. fighting COVID-19 encompassing:
- American National Red Cross that's aiding individuals through the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program and its Virtual Resiliency Workshop for military coping during COVID-19.
- St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, providing food for families and assistance with other resources.
- Feed the Children, providing food boxes, hygiene supplies, and other essentials for families and children in communities throughout the nation.
KaJ Labs will donate $50 million of the funds to minority non-profits on the East and West Coast such as:
- The National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty that uses the power of the law to prevent and end homelessness in America.
- NAACP that's released a resource guide to help individuals address health, economic, civil rights violations, and other issues impacting them as a result of COVID-19.
- 100 Black Men that conducts initiatives on health and wellness to mitigate the burden of disease in African American communities.
- Black Girls Code, with the goal of increasing the number of women of color ages 7-17 to be innovators in STEM fields and leaders in their communities.
- The Committee for Hispanic Families and Children, providing after school programs, youth development, early care and education, community engagement, and policy and advocacy.
The $100 million in funding that will be provided by KaJ Labs will be instrumental in efforts on multiple fronts directed toward COVID-19 relief efforts. The company's "Twist Ring" and "Shape! Jump!" games provide individuals around the world with a fun way to pass the time while obeying stay-at-home directives and an opportunity to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a multinational technology company headquartered in Seattle, WA. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.
Jot Art is a game development and publishing division of KaJ Labs Inc located in Burbank, CA.
