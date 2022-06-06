SEBPO, a leading global outsourcing partner, announces the addition of several key executives to further bolster its leadership team.
MARLTON, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEBPO, a leading global outsourcing partner, announces the addition of several key executives to further bolster its leadership team. Brian Anderson has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, and Lauren Kochan has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. These appointments come on the heels of SEBPO's 16 years of success in the business process outsourcing industry.
"Our 16th anniversary commemorates longstanding growth of our client roster and strengthening our brand," said CEO of SEBPO, Kevin Kochan. "Our talented teams secured SEBPO as the go-to outsourcing partner for Publishers, Agencies, Ad Techs, and Brands. Brian and Lauren's unique experience will help us further our goals to grow our global footprint, increase brand awareness, and serve clients at the highest possible level."
The company was founded on April 26, 2006, as a partnership between Bangladeshi co-founder ASM Mohiuddin Monem and American co-founder Matt Kochan. Together, they fostered a culture of collaboration, deliberate growth, employee focus, and success. Their principal directive is to improve the quality of life of all employees. Today, SEBPO has over 1,400 employees. The employees are located at the Company's US headquarters in Marlton, NJ, and across its three delivery centers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and San Salvador, El Salvador.
Brian Anderson joined SEBPO in early 2021. He has over 20 years of diversified, multi-industry experience in private and public organizations. Before SEBPO, he was Chief Financial Officer at Ghost Robotics and Frank Donio. As SEBPO's CFO, he will be instrumental in helping formulate and validate strategies for SEBPO's growth and viability. Brian has a B.S. degree in Accounting and an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Penn State.
Lauren Kochan joined SEBPO nearly eight years ago. She provides vision, leadership, and direction for our US-based team, ensuring that SEBPO remains a healthy, growing business and can continue offering world-class solutions to our clients. Lauren is distinguished as a leader in the field of outsourcing with a certification from IAOP as an aCOP (Associate Certified Outsourcing Professional). She holds a BS in Information Systems and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.
In addition to Brian and Lauren, SEBPO's Leadership Team includes Kevin Kochan, CEO, and Ray Adamson, SVP of Corporate Development. Ray will be moderating a SEBPO panel along with industry experts from Bloomberg, Expedia and Dotdash Meredith at the AdMonsters Ops Conference on June 7, 2022, in New York City.
SEBPO is a leading global outsourcing partner to many of the world's most prominent advertising, media, and technology companies. The company specializes in ad operations, creative services, data solutions, media planning, and quality assurance. SEBPO offers industry expertise and process governance so organizations can scale, innovate, and control costs.
SEBPO has been consistently recognized as one of the "5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" by Inc. and as a Top Global Outsourcing Company (GO100) by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) since 2014.
Founded in 2006, SEBPO is based in New Jersey, with delivery centers in Bangladesh and El Salvador.
