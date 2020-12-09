TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecBI, the leading provider of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions for enterprises and MSSPs today published the findings from their recent international survey on the operational maturity and enterprise investment in XDR.
According to the findings in the SecBI XDR Survey Report, XDR is a fast emerging technology that is set to become a mainstream cybersecurity tool in the enterprise.
Highlights of findings:
- Nearly 80% of security professionals say XDR should be a top cybersecurity priority for their organization.
- 68% of organizations plan to implement XDR in 2021 or 2022.
- 59% of SOC teams intend to use XDR to improve MTTD and MTTR, while 45% will leverage XDR to do more with fewer security experts on staff.
- Only 6% of enterprises rely on a single security vendor. The other 94% utilize security products from different vendors and would benefit most from a multi-vendor XDR platform to unify and improve Threat Detection and Response operations.
"Our survey also found that security spending is not increasing in 2021, which is another factor propelling XDR to the top of the list," said SecBI CEO Gilad Peleg. "XDR allows organizations to keep existing security systems in place while the XDR platform integrates and automates their disjointed security data and processes into a unified and much more effective operation of threat detection and response."
