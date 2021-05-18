NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOCstock, the grooviest event for security operations professionals, today announced that Troy Hunt and Rachel Tobac will keynote the second-annual conference scheduled for June 15. The virtual show, which draws inspiration from the 1969 iconic music festival, is expected to attract 4,000+ attendees for one day of learning, togetherness and entertainment.
SOCstock launched in 2020 as a way of uniting the security operations community during a period of uncertainty and isolation. Conceived and presented by Siemplify, the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), SOCstock seeks to reimagine the typical conference format by offering attendees and speakers high-quality content fused with a positive-vibes-only experience that is not your average virtual infosec gathering.
The legendary lineup at SOCstock 2021 is packed with security operations experts who are tackling the biggest trends and challenges with the most moving ideas and solutions. But they are not the only draw: SOCstock aims to be the world's most spirited and cordial gathering place for SecOps practitioners, whose roles have never been more important despite being greatly complicated by COVID-19, which has introduced personal disruption along with a broadened corporate attack surface.
"The concept of SOCstock was born out of an unprecedented time in modern human history, one which left no person or industry untouched, including security operations," said Amos Stern, co-founder and CEO of Siemplify. "The inaugural event in December touched a nerve in a way that exceeded even our wildest expectations. The SecOps space is clearly clamoring for this type of experience, which doesn't take it itself too seriously yet is still quite earnest about the impediments that our field faces."
Here is what attendees can expect at SOCstock 2021:
An epic lineup: Keynote performers include world-renowned infosec researcher Troy Hunt, one of the security community's most prolific contributors and founder of the "Have I Been Pwned" database, and Rachel Tobac, a widely recognized ethical hacker specializing in social engineering.
Extraordinary sessions: Talks will cover everything from diversity and inclusion in the SOC, to the impact of the pandemic on SecOps, plus so much more, with presenters ranging from individual practitioners to security operations leaders to Fortune 100 CISOs.
First-ever SOCstock Awards: Honoring the heart and soul of the SOC across multiple categories, an awards presentation will celebrate the most talented security operations teams and individuals, nominated by the public.
Time to relax: An illustrious stage of speakers will dazzle attendees all day long, but there will be plenty of opportunity to decompress and enjoy live entertainment (including a classic rock music performance, stand-up comedy, yoga chillout, trivia contests and more).
A chance to let it all hang out: How often do security analysts, engineers and other denziens of the SOC gather in one place? Now is the chance to comfortably network with peers in a judgment-free, communal space.
Workshop day: One day before SOCstock takes center stage, Siemplify and friends will host a hands-on training day focused on the hottest SecOps technologies. More details will be announced soon.
For more information and to register for SOCstock, visit socstock2021.com. The media is invited and encouraged to attend as well. For details, contact Dan Kaplan at dkaplan@siemplify.co.
