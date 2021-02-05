ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radweb; developers of the renowned global property inspection software platform, Property Inspect, are proud to be confirmed as an inaugural member of the award winning international 'REACH program; UK Class of 2021.'
Created by Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and with the support of NAEA Propertymark; REACH UK helps scale start-ups and established tech businesses by enabling innovation. The programme focuses on accelerating high growth potential companies to develop real time and future solutions for the global real estate industry.
With the UK recognised as Europe's leading start up nation, and ranked fourth in the world for scaleup investment (after US, China and India), the REACH Program recognises the benefits of software development, borderless collaboration and the ability to simplify tasks and create solutions that work to benefit the industry.
Based in Portsmouth UK, innovator and software developer Radweb is the industry leading software creator of Property Inspect; a unique cloud and mobile application for property inventories, inspections and reports.
Following on from the success of their UK based residential product, InventoryBase; Property Inspect is now assisting companies in over 40 countries, such as Amazon, AirBnB. And by expanding into South Africa and Germany; Property Inspect is establishing a smarter way of working with further expansion into industries and property markets around the world.
Steve Rad, Managing Director said, "We are beyond excited to be accepted into REACH UK's inaugural cohort of 2021. Since the launch of InventoryBase in 2012 and then Property Inspect in 2015; our vision has always been clear – to become the market-leading platform for not just property inventories and inspections but to also address the complex needs of facility/asset management, global short term rentals and all other related sectors involved with property."
James Taylor, Director of Radweb added, "In a market that has operated during one of the most challenging periods of our lifetime; the application of technology has been pivotal in helping to keep tenants safe, landlords compliant and our sector moving by being responsive to the needs of the rental market. With continued innovation and access to the unique mentorship of industry leaders, challengers and disruptors through membership of REACH UK; the doors to the global property market with our application and software are now ours to open."
To find out more about Property Inspect, their reporting software and why the innovative software will save you time and money visit propertyinspect.com
For more information about REACH UK visit http://www.nar-reach.com/uk
About Property Inspect
Property Inspect, part of Radweb Ltd, are providers of property inspection software, facility management and property management to the real estate market.
The platform enables businesses to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.
Representatives from Property Inspect are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities.
For more information on Property Inspect or to arrange a demonstration contact:
Warrick Swift
Email: warrick@radweb.co.uk
Media Contact
Ray Costello, Property Inspect, +1 858.230.2929, ray@propertyinspect.com
SOURCE Property Inspect