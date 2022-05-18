Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G Plate (centre), the 2022 G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Chairperson, Mira Tayyiba (left), and the 2022 G20 DEWG Alternate Chair, Dedy Permadi, during a press conference of the second DEWG meeting in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (18 May 2022). The second DEWG meeting held on May 17-19, 2022 discusses three priority issues including digital connectivity and post-COVID-19 recovery, digital skills and digital literacy, as well as cross-border data flow and trusted free data flow.