LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Phase, a Billtrust solution and the leader in B2B eCommerce for wholesale distribution companies, announced that its software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.
"We're honored to receive this kind of recognition from the Acumatica developers themselves," said Mark Kostovny, Group President, Second Phase at Billtrust. "This is a testament to the strength of Second Phase's AI-based technology which powers a differentiated, best-in-class experience for our customers."
To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, Second Phase has demonstrated a commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.
"Customers like Second Phase who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize the Second Phase eCommerce solution as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' growing business demands."
About Second Phase
Second Phase, a Billtrust solution, provides B2B sellers with ecommerce capabilities and web stores offering their customers an optimized experience. Configurable and seamlessly integrated with existing ERPs, Second Phase-designed web stores drive businesses further and serve customers 24/7 while remaining cost effective with turnkey solutions to totally custom builds. Acquired by Billtrust in 2019, Second Phase's offerings represent the first step in the order-to-cash process.
About Billtrust
Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.
About Acumatica
Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.