MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 48% year-over-year to a record high of US$24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 5% increase from the prior quarter, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the Worldwide SEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry. 

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Region

2Q2021

1Q2021

2Q2020

2Q2021/1Q2021

2Q2021/2Q2020

China

8.22

5.96

4.59

38%

79%

Korea

6.62

7.31

4.48

-9%

48%

Taiwan

5.04

5.71

3.51

-12%

44%

Japan

1.77

1.66

1.72

7%

2%

North America

1.68

1.34

1.64

25%

2%

Rest of World

0.84

1.02

0.37

-18%

129%

Europe

0.71

0.58

0.46

22%

54%

Total

24.87

23.57

16.77

5%

48%

Sources: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), September 2021

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
  • Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance  the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Email: mhall@semi.org

