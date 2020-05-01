BEIJING, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO), the exclusive strategic online partner of China Fashion Week, will launch the 2020 AW "cloud" fashion week today. Secoo will exclusively present over 100 live stream sessions of fashion shows, presentations, and "see now, buy now " online sessions from 1st May to 7th May. 

This season under the current global pandemic situation, Secoo and China Fashion Week jointly announced the theme of 2020AW fashion week as "Rebuild. Innovate. 2020 ". The new fashion week format will bring designers closer to the consumers and build an integrated model that promotes creativity and commerce.    

Secoo consumers will have exclusive access to over 170 designer brands presentations from China and over 60 international designer brands from 15 countries, including France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. Secoo will live stream AW2020 fashion shows and presentations across China and internationally online. Over 70 brands will also hold live stream "See now, buy now" selling sessions exclusively to reach Secoo's targeted high-end consumers.  

Besides, leveraging both parties' industry influence and extensive network, Secoo and China Fashion Week will jointly host four sessions of 'China Fashion Forum' focusing on "Rebuilding and Innovating" topics in Technology, Sustainability, Business Model, Brands & Consumers engagement.

With this innovative partnership, both Secoo and China Fashion Week look toward a long term successful new partnership model to support designers and grow the China fashion industry together.

 

