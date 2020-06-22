SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure-24, part of the Managed Services division of NTT Ltd., today announced that it has established an Amazon Web Services (AWS) SAP Migration Factory.
The SAP Migration Factory on AWS is a comprehensive approach of best practices, processes, tools and technologies to help CIOs select and execute the migration strategy that best fits their business strategy. Secure-24 has successfully migrated several workloads to AWS, leveraging innovative migration factories and accelerators.
"The landscape for SAP can be diverse and complex across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. As our clients come to us for guidance on how to deploy SAP-centric workloads, Secure-24 will leverage SAP Migration Factory on AWS for an expediated non-disruptive journey to the cloud," said Len Landale, SVP, ERP/Applications, Secure-24 | NTT. "Combining Secure-24 and NTT's history as a leading SAP managed services provider with our capabilities on AWS, gives our clients another option for running their SAP landscapes."
The SAP Migration Factory includes state-of-the-art cloud migration tools to help increase agility and lower total cost of ownership through a transformation path that accelerates the migration journey. Enterprises can accelerate digital transformation with the confidence in placing mission-critical applications in a managed cloud environment.
Secure-24's migration factory approach enables enterprises to standardize, scale and accelerate their migration to the cloud through a predictable and repeatable process.
About Secure-24 and NTT Ltd.
Secure-24 is part of the Managed Services division of NTT Ltd., a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. Secure-24 is an SAP-certified cloud and infrastructure, hosting, and SAP HANA operations services provider, a Microsoft Gold Partner, and an Oracle Gold Partner managing Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards and Hyperion applications across all industries for businesses of every size. NTT Ltd. partners with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.
