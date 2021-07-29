LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Secure Data Recovery Services and Oyen Digital announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining the unrivalled expertise of Secure Data Recovery's certified specialists for Oyen Digital product recovery needs. Secure Data Recovery Services is a leading data recovery company in North America, and Oyen Digital is a manufacturer of storage devices for videographers, independent filmmakers, professional photographers, and other industries.
This partnership is great news for Oyen customers. When their product requires data recovery services, Secure Data Recovery offers a 20 percent discount on any Oyen Digital device. Secure Data Recovery also dedicates research and development to recovery techniques on new media, ensuring technicians and engineers remain at the forefront of data recovery services. Oyen Digital users have a wallet-friendly option with Secure Data Recovery that ensures their device is in good hands.
"Our partnership with Oyen Digital is the latest addition in what has been an exciting time at our company," said Ken Higgins, Vice President of Business Development for Secure Data Recovery Services. "We are thrilled that in a period of such rapid growth, Oyen Digital entrusts us to help their customers."
Secure Data Recovery Services started in 2007 and has become the #1 rated data recovery company in North America. Secure Data Recovery Services owns and operates its own facilities and invests heavily in Research & Development and its engineering team to create cutting-edge data recovery solutions. In addition to being a world class in-lab data recovery services provider, it also offers emergency onsite and remote data recovery options.
Secure Data Recovery has a state-of-the-art Class 10 ISO 4-Certified Cleanroom, which enables its technicians to provide recovery services in an environment safe for delicate components and parts. On top of that, they also boast a 96 percent recovery success rate and offer all customers a "no data, no recovery fee" guarantee, meaning there are no service charges if your data is unrecoverable.
The partnership between Secure Data Recovery Services and Oyen Digital represents a step-change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market. "We're impressed with the overall responsiveness and professionalism," said Steve Oyen, owner at Oyen Digital. "We're excited about this new partnership, ensuring that our customers will benefit from all the capabilities that Secure Data Recovery Services has to offer."
Secure Data Recovery Services provides professional data recovery and digital forensic services to customers worldwide on a wide range of storage media, including laptop and desktop computers, HDD, SSD, RAID arrays, mobile devices, and all other data storage types. Our secure labs in the United States and Canada are audited to meet SSAE 18 SOC 1, 2 & 3 standards and operate out of Class 10 ISO 4 Certified cleanrooms. Secure Data Recovery Services has a proven track record of success with a documented recovery rate of 96% to give data the best chance for recovery. Our data recovery services are approved by all leading storage manufacturers and offer free professional diagnostics and a "no data, no recovery fee" policy.
For more information, please visit https://www.securedatarecovery.com/ and https://www.securedata.com/
Oyen Digital is an innovative developer and manufacturer specializing in storage for videographers, independent filmmakers, professional photographers, and many other industries. They are dedicated to developing ground-breaking products using their extensive knowledge and experience in audio/video production and mass storage. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota, Oyen Digital has established a reputation for high quality products and exceptional customer service.
For more information, please visit https://oyendigital.com/
