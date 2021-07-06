LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City residents now have access to the most trusted data recovery provider in the heart of Manhattan. Secure Data Recovery Services, a global leader in custom data loss solutions, can assist customers with failed HDDs, flash drives, SSDs, or RAID systems from the B&H Photo NYC SuperStore.
The landmark global leader in retail photo, video, audio and computer equipment, B&H stands on 9th Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets in Midtown Manhattan. Getting assistance from expert data recovery specialists in New York City has never been more convenient. At the B&H Tech Corner inside the SuperStore, visitors can speak to Guest Tech Services, get a free consultation, or drop off media for recovery services without any need for an appointment.
"Secure Data Recovery and B&H Photo fit naturally together," said Ken Higgins, Vice President of Business Development for SecureData. "Consumers and professionals in New York come to the B&H Photo NYC SuperStore for the technical tools and expertise to create top-quality digital content. Now in the same location, they can rely on Secure Data Recovery, the industry leader in data recovery, to protect those digital assets from permanent data loss."
Expert B&H Tech Corner representatives can now assist any Secure Data Recovery customer by conducting intake evaluations, opening active recovery cases, and coordinating media shipments to one of several secure lab facilities. Whether your portable drive has crashed or you need a RAID file structure rebuilt, customers can begin the recovery process quickly and conveniently at the B&H Photo NYC SuperStore.
Since its founding in 2007, Secure Data Recovery Services has ranked #1 among providers in North America. The company owns and operates its own facilities, and it invests substantially in research and development. Its certified technicians create cutting-edge solutions that are purpose-built or modified specifically for each customer. In addition to offering world-class in-lab services, Secure Data Recovery also provides emergency onsite, remote, and high security data recovery options.
Secure Data Recovery operates out of state-of-the-art Class 10 ISO 4-certified cleanrooms, which protect delicate electronics from additional damage during the recovery process. These facilities are SSAE 18 SOC 1, 2 & 3 audited and approved by every major hard drive and SSD manufacturer to perform data recovery services.
In addition to providing customers with the most secure data recovery facilities available, Secure Data Recovery also maintains a documented and industry-leading 96% data recovery success rate and a "no data, no recovery fee" policy. This means that customers pay no recovery fee if their data cannot be recovered – guaranteed.
About Secure Data Recovery Services:
Secure Data Recovery Services provides professional data recovery and digital forensic services to customers worldwide on a wide range of storage media, including laptop and desktop computers, HDD, SSD, RAID arrays, mobile devices, and all other data storage types. Our secure labs in the United States and Canada are audited to meet SSAE 18 SOC 1, 2 & 3 standards and operate out of Class 10 ISO 4 Certified cleanrooms. Secure Data Recovery Services has a proven track record of success with a documented recovery rate of 96% to give data the best chance for recovery. Our data recovery services are approved by all leading storage manufacturers and offer free professional diagnostics and a "no data, no recovery fee" policy.
For more information, please visit https://www.securedatarecovery.com/ and https://www.securedata.com
About B&H Photo:
B&H Photo is a global leader in retail photo, video, audio and computer equipment. Its flagship three-story NYC SuperStore is located in Midtown Manhattan and serves creative professionals online in 179 countries worldwide. The B&H Photo Tech Corner also provides expert in-person advice and consultation on everything from basic setup for cameras, computers and other equipment to firmware upgrades.
For more information, please visit https://www.bhphotovideo.com/
