LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SecureData, a leading manufacturer of innovative portable data security solutions, today announced a new product line, called "DUO", Military-grade encryption for the Enterprise that is easy to use, remotely manageable, and compliant with emerging regulations.
Cybercriminals are getting more creative. No longer only focusing on well-defended, high-profile targets, they're expanding their attention to the public sector. Their goal is to access protected data to hold companies and institutions hostage. Known as ransomware, these attacks are growing rapidly because even minor intrusions can destroy corporate reputations, erode consumer confidence and threaten to topple stock prices. New consumer protection regulations are emerging along with heavy fines for non-compliance which will accelerate the transition.
Keypad-enabled secure storage devices with military-grade hardware encryption have already been widely adopted in the government, military, and law enforcement sectors. Yet, market adoption among corporate entities and other institutions has been slow because traditional security measures are difficult to use, hard to program, and largely unmanaged, with no audit capabilities and no recourse for IT administrators.
The DUO keeps corporate IT administrators in control. It helps them to meet all compliance obligations, to respond quickly to security breaches, and to generate incident reports. The DUO also addresses end-user acceptance issues. It's as easy to unlock as a mobile phone, it's sharable, and it's more secure.
We designed the DUO to combine the ease of access and deployment and the remote manageability of our BT product line with the always-available keypad entry of our KP product line. The result is the DUO – a completely secure storage solution with military-grade hardware encryption that's easy to use, configure and remotely manage by your IT administrator.
Remote management enables our DUO drives to be both multi-user and multi-tenant devices, so teams of users can now share access to our drives without sharing passwords. Individual access can be granted/revoked without recalling the drive or removing it from the field. The DUO is available in two high-speed storage models: the SecureDrive DUO HDD/SSD external drive, and the SecureUSB DUO flash drive. Each model features military-grade hardware encryption that takes on the biggest impediments to security.
*SecureData's SecureDrive® DUO and SecureUSB® DUO use patented DataLock® technology licensed from ClevX, LLC (http://www.clevx.com).
