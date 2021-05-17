LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SECUREDATA is proud to announce that we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:
- Market Leader in Data Recovery: for Secure Data Recovery Services
- Most Innovative in Encrypted Hardware: for SecureDrive® product line
Secure Data Recovery Services started in 2007 and has become the #1 rated data recovery company in North America. We own and operate our own facilities and invest heavily in Research & Development and our engineers to create cutting-edge data recovery solutions. In addition to being a world class in-lab data recovery services provider, we also offer emergency onsite and remote data recovery options.
Secure Data Recovery Services operates out of state-of-the-art Class 10 ISO 4-Certified Cleanrooms, which let us safely work with delicate electronics. Our labs are SSAE 18 SOC 1, 2 & 3 audited. These allow us to be approved by all leading Hard Drive and SSD manufacturers to perform data recovery services.
In addition to the most advanced secure facilities, Secure Data Recovery Services boasts a 96 percent recovery success rate and offers an industry-leading "no data, no fee" guarantee, meaning there are no data recovery fees unless the data is recovered.
"As an industry leader, SecureData is committed to providing ultra-secure data solutions to our partners and customers worldwide by investing in ourselves, our products, and our technologies," says Ken Higgins, SecureData Director of Business Development. "We are thrilled to be recognized and honored by such a respected authority as Cyber Defense Magazine."
SECUREDATA's line of SecureDrive®️ and SecureUSB® products provide secure external portable data storage to protect digital content in transit. They were developed to meet the growing data security needs in both the public and private sectors. They provide a secure solution for regulated industries in areas such as financial services, military, law enforcement, legal, healthcare, and education.
SecureDrive® BT and SecureUSB® BT are the world's first and only FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated, hardware-encrypted drives that are user-authenticated via a mobile app (Android/Apple). In addition to being wirelessly authenticated, the drives are Remote Management ready with unlock, remote wipe, and geo- and time-fencing via a cloud-based console. The entire SecureData hardware-encrypted product line is Host/OS-independent and works with and across all devices supporting USB ports.
The SecureData Lock apps (User, Admin, Managed) allow the user to authenticate via TouchID or FaceID (iOS devices only), making the user experience streamlined and modern. The SecureData Remote Management Web Console is a subscription- and web-based service that allows the company IT manager/administrator to control who can access the data, and where and when it can be accessed. It also can be used to remotely unlock the device, change the password, wipe the data, or disable access even if the user has set a password.
Both SecureDrive® and SecureUSB® products are manufactured by SECUREDATA and use patented DataLock® KP/BT technology licensed from ClevX, LLC.
"SECUREDATA embodies three major features that judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
We're thrilled to be among this coveted group of winners. For a full list of winners, please visit: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red-carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog, and our social media channels.
About SECUREDATA:
SecureData is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. We provide ultra-secure and innovative data security solutions to our partners and customers worldwide through specialized services, software, and products. Our offerings include professional data recovery services, digital forensics, FIPS-validated and hardware-encrypted portable data storage, data backup solutions, and file repair software. SecureData has built a reputation as a trusted security solutions provider with the highest number of industry-specific certifications proving that our process, facilities, and products exceed industry standards.
Please visit https://www.securedata.com/ and https://www.securedrive.com/ for more information.
About Secure Data Recovery Services:
Secure Data Recovery Services provides professional data recovery and digital forensic services to customers worldwide on a wide range of storage media, including laptop and desktop computers, HDD, SSD, RAID arrays, mobile devices, and all other data storage types. Our secure labs in the United States and Canada are audited to meet SSAE 18 SOC 1, 2 & 3 standards and operate out of Class 10 ISO 4 Certified cleanrooms. Secure Data Recovery Services has a proven track record of success with a documented recovery rate of 96% to give data the best chance for recovery. Our data recovery services are approved by all leading storage manufacturers and offer free professional diagnostics and a "no data, no recovery fee" policy.
For more information, please visit https://www.securedatarecovery.com/
About ClevX:
ClevX is an information security technology company – Your Innovation Partner. It is focused on the Security/Mobility markets where ClevX pioneered its award-winning DATALOCK® KP/BT
Secured USB and drives (OS-agnostic, hardware encrypted, PIN- or Phone-activated, bootable)
and easy-to-use portable software applications for secure drives for personal and business use.
ClevX differentiates itself by creating solutions that are simple, clever, and elegant.
For more information, please visit: https://www.clevx.com/
About Cyber Defense Magazine:
With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online InfoSec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at:
https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.
