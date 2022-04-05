SecurEnds is proud to support the mission of IDSA and the next generation of cybersecurity leaders with their participation in Identity Management Day.
ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SecurEnds, Inc. announced that it will participate in the second annual 'Identity Management Day,' an annual identity and cybersecurity awareness event that will take place on April 12, 2022.
Founded by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) and supported by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA), the mission of Identity Management Day is to educate business leaders, IT decision-makers, and the public on the importance of identity management and key components including governance, identity-centric security best practices, processes, and technologies, with a special focus on the dangers of not properly securing identities and access credentials.
SecurEnds recognizes organizations are looking for a cost-effective, easy-to-use product that can be quickly deployed and operated by in-house resources (without a certified admin!) to meet their risk mitigation and compliance use cases across hybrid IT. This is why SecurEnds' holistic compliance platform is the CISO choice for access reviews and GRC automation. Currently empowering more than 100 of the world's most forward-thinking companies to achieve their security posture and regulatory compliance.
SecurEnds will be hosting a Security + Compliance Roundtable at their new open-layout office on April 12 to celebrate Identity Management Day and bring together likeminded individuals to discuss identity smart topics including:
- prioritizing risk mitigation and compliance as they accelerate cloud adoption while still maintaining legacy, on-prem workloads.
- automating processes to meet security compliance requirements and reduce audit fatigue.
- addressing new pandemic-related security and compliance challenges.
The roundtable will be led by Kenneth Foster, VP of IT and Governance, Risk, and Compliance at FleetCor Technologies; Ray Griffin, CISO at COX Media; Bob Pruett, CISO at SecurEnds; and Tippu Gagguturu, CEO and Co-Founder of SecurEnds.
"Founded in 2018 as cybersecurity began to emerge as a central issue for many organizations, we noticed a growing market need to better address identity risk and compliance without the tedious processes that often accompany it. Fast forward to today, with the pandemic, Great Resignation and other market trends, organizations continue to feel the pressure of risk mitigation and compliance. We are pleased in joining ISDA to raise awareness on the need for identity-centric security best practices." - Tippu Gagguturu, CEO and Founder, SecurEnds
SecurEnds is also proud to support the mission of IDSA and the next generation of cybersecurity leaders with their donation to the Identity Management Day Next Generation Fund. The money raised with go to Per Scholas, an organization that provides skills training and access to employer networks to individuals often excluded from tech careers.
"The reality is that the data breaches you frequently read about are most often a result of identity abuse. – SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, the list goes on. These breaches often leverage poor or weak identity management, such as weak passwords, not leveraging multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, leaving standing privileges open, and orphaned accounts," said Julie Smith, executive director of the IDSA. "The goal of Identity Management Day is to raise awareness, share best practices, and inspire individuals and organizations of all sizes to act, so that failure to implement basic identity management best practices doesn't result in the next headline breach."
About SecurEnds, Inc.
With the increase of remote users and modern technology, critical data is crossing organizational boundaries and security teams are grappling to understand "Who has access to what?" and "What are our security risks?" SecurEnds' holistic compliance platform helps security and compliance individuals gain visibility with a single unified view across all applications and platforms – both in the cloud and on-premises. SecurEnds Credential Entitlement Management (CEM) and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions automates access reviews and GRC to help companies reduce risk to fortify their security posture, easily provide proof of compliance, and ultimately reduce audit fatigue.
About the Identity Defined Security Alliance
The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.
