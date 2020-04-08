OMAHA, Neb., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSky, a leader in cloud security and compliance solutions, announced that veteran executive William E. Fisher has joined the company's Board of Directors, and will also serve as an advisor to continue to support SecureSky's growth and innovation.
"Bill brings a considerable amount of senior leadership, technology expertise and growth experience to our team," said Steve Idelman, SecureSky's Chairman. Bill's accomplishments and knowledge will be used across the company to continue to drive growth and innovation for our clients.
William E. Fisher, Board of Directors
Mr. Fisher has served on the board of directors of five public companies, West, Inc, TSAI, Hypercom, Inc, Trizetto, Inc. and Bank of America's merchant processing company (BAMSI). Bill is a founder and partner in Treetop Ventures LLC, Chairman of FTNI, Inc., co-founder of Sojern, Inc., board member for NewPlazmo, LLC, advisor to RadPay and owner of Loess Hills Harley-Davidson. Bill has been an angel investor in a number of private companies including It's Deductible (sold to Intuit), Ballyhoo Software (sold to Reynolds & Reynolds), Prism (sold to Internet Payments Corp), D3 Banking (sold to NCR), USMPS (sold to Access Bank), MeNetwork (sold to Spindle), Scooters Coffee (sold to private equity group), Planet Consulting (sold to CSGS) and several automotive dealerships (sold to Billion). Bill led a buyout of Applied Communications, Inc. (ACIW), where he served as the Chairman and CEO and was employed at ACI from 1987 until May 2001. Prior to ACI, he was employed by First Data Resources (FDR) from 1980 until 1987.
About SecureSky
SecureSky (www.securesky.com) delivers a complete portfolio of cloud security and compliance solutions to help organizations secure their cloud applications, services and environments. The SecureSky Active Protection Platform delivers full visibility and real-time response to current and emerging threats across the entire cloud stack. SecureSky also provides security, compliance and forensic services to enable enterprise to defend against cybercriminals and state-sponsored attacks.
