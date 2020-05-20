OMAHA, Neb., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSky is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with ThreatQuotient, headquartered in Northern Virginia, with international operations in Europe and APAC.
"Traditional reactive security strategies will not address what is needed to protect today's dynamic cloud environments. ThreatQuotient enables SecureSky's customers to leverage actionable threat intelligence to implement protective measures to defend against cyberattacks, while reducing security and operational resources," said Mike Hrabik, Founder and CEO, SecureSky. "Incidents will only continue to increase as enterprises move their operations and applications to the cloud. Our partnership with ThreatQuotient enables a proactive approach to cloud security that allows our active protection platform to stop threats before cybercriminals disrupt our customers' business."
"The ThreatQ platform delivers accurate and integrated threat information, allowing security operations to target their efforts and maximize their limited resources. We are very proud to continue our cloud expansion through this new agreement with SecureSky," says Matt McCormick, SVP Business and Corporate Development at ThreatQuotient. "We continue to add integration support and innovate our self-tuning Threat Library, Adaptive Workbench and Open Exchange, allowing SecureSky's technology to detect threats and automate response based contextual intelligence."
About SecureSky
SecureSky is a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company focused on the continuous process of cloud security improvement and adaptation to reduce the likelihood of a successful attack against its clients' cloud applications, services and environments. In addition to real-time validation and enforcement to mitigate risk, the SecureSky Active Protection Platform also provides automated response to current and emerging threats across the entire cloud stack. SecureSky also provides security, compliance and forensic services to enable enterprise to defend against cybercriminals and state-sponsored attacks. www.securesky.com
About ThreatQuotient
ThreatQuotient's mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations with a platform that accelerates and simplifies investigations and collaboration within and across teams and tools. Integrating an organization's existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace, ThreatQuotient's solutions reduce noise, highlight top priority threats and automate processes to provide greater focus and decision support while maximizing limited resources. ThreatQuotient's threat-centric approach supports multiple use cases including incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management, and also serves as a threat intelligence platform. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe and APAC. For more information, visit https://threatquotient.com.
Media Contact
Gary Napotnik
833.473.2759
240056@email4pr.com