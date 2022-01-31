KOWLOON, Hong Kong, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Android phone experience is greatly based on data collection and customization. However, maximum first-party apps such as Google Photos or Apple Maps, and third-party selections such as Instagram and WhatsApp, keep a record of the private data. But when a privacy-based phone is chosen, it will mean that one will not be able to enjoy these traits and services. Nevertheless, if priority is a secure and safe device, then obtaining the latest version of the most secure mobile phones would be the ideal option.
Therefore, SecureYourCall brings the safest and most secure version of the Confi Samsung S21 and Samsung S21 Ultra. This latest version of the best secure smartphones functions on a mobile operating system that is focused on privacy. The suite is available with free, open-source software or FOSS, which come installed by default. However, in doing so, it will not allow access to any mainstream app store or Google Play Store.
Now, it is very easy to protect personal calls and messages while relishing a safe and secure experience with Confi Samsung S21 and Samsung S21 Ultra. With the multi-layered safety suite, SecureYourCall has introduced the most secure phones for both Samsung S21 and Samsung S21 Ultra models.
Furthermore, their latest version-based best secure smartphone comes with software-driven kill switches. These switches have the ability to incapacitate the camera and microphone, shut all system connectivity, including GPS, and remove the energy from the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi adaptors. Consequently, this feature makes personal calls, chats, and file transfers greatly safe and defensible against cyber-attacks.
Nevertheless, Samsung's business class devices are already available with the Knox protection system. It includes an encryption layer to distinguish personal and business information effortlessly. The suite also has the feature of concealing particular data of a password, offering the ultimate security.
Hence, Confi Samsung S21 and Samsung S21 Ultra models would be the right solution if someone's main concern is security. Once the suite is integrated with the smartphone, the corresponding device will have higher security to withstand online theft.
SecureYourCall even offers the latest security updates for this device with newer features. Thus, it lies in clear dissimilarity to Google and Apple, which only support mobile phones for 2-3 years. And this unique aspect of this mobile makes it the most defensible device.
Besides, the most secure Android phones 2022 of SecureYourCall are reinforced and remodeled by their committed and experienced team. Their expert team day-to-day audits and updates the code utilized to generate a protection suite.
Also, the latest models of Samsung mobile keep attaining security patches every month. SecureYourCall even provides an incoming virtual phone number to facilitate network and personal obscurity while making personal calls or using mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.
An ideal equilibrium between accessibility and confidentiality is maintained in this latest model of Confi Samsung S21 and Samsung S21 Ultra phones. So, if superior mobile safety is what one needs in their mobile phone, then this is certainly the best choice for you. This device is very endurable and one of the most secure smartphones. Having been integrated with Sechk Security Services Ltd, the device has secured a top ranking among highly secured android devices.
Transparency is crucial in holding faith in a company when it claims that its product is defensible and secure. However, in this matter, this brand is the right choice for investing in the best secure smartphones that are well-secured against cyber hacks. Also, if you're looking for a flagship Android mobile that's slightly economical but extremely secure, these latest models of Samsung devices shall be the perfect option.
These smartphones are clearly one of the best-value Android versions that can be purchased. Not just the hardware of this phone is over the top, but also the software is unmatchable. It not just ensures the security of private chats and calls but also ensures prevention from cyber hacks.
About SecureYourCall
SecureYourCall manufactures the most secure smartphones with certified advanced security-based technologies along with Open and Standard encryption models to take care of one's personal chats, calls, etc., in cyberspace. The company enforces strong end-to-end encryption in devices so that it can protect file transfer procedures through Android phones. Hence, by utilizing the solutions of SecureYourCall, one can effortlessly protect their Samsung's business class phones and convert them into one of the safest Android mobiles.
Yair goldstof, Sechk Security Services Limited
