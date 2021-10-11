DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Target, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security and vulnerability management market size is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2021 to USD 18.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.
By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the security and vulnerability management in an organization. The security and vulnerability management market based on services includes professional services and managed services. The services in the security and vulnerability management market become critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of software solutions. Various vendors in the market are focusing on delivering specialized services to help organizations with the smooth running of business processes. Professional services comprise training and consulting, and deployment and integration. On the other hand, managed services include support, maintenance, and infrastructure management. The demand for services in the security and vulnerability management market is expected to be growing in the coming years to support business objectives. The increasing need for planning, designing, and consulting of security and vulnerability management solutions to fuel the demand for professional services.
By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
In cloud deployment type, instead of implementing the software solution on the local server, businesses subscribe to the security and vulnerability management solutions hosted on a third-party, remotely located server. Cloud has become a new paradigm for deploying security and vulnerability management solutions. The deployment of cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions is done through the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers. The cloud-based deployment mode is gaining momentum due to the low-cost installation of cloud services, widespread availability of cloud services such as SaaS and IaaS models, and need for effective security controls in cloud.
Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global security and vulnerability management market during the forecast period. The security and vulnerability management market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC countries are increasingly investing in security and vulnerability management projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as South Korea, Australia, and rest of APAC. With the proliferation of advanced technologies in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of spear phishing, malware, ransomware, and BEC attacks. Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing security and vulnerability management technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Organization Size
4.4 Market, Market Share of the Top Three Verticals and Regions
4.5 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Vulnerabilities Across the Globe
5.2.1.2 Growth in the Deployment of Third-Party Applications
5.2.1.3 High Monetary Losses and Loss of Critical Data Due to the Absence of Vulnerability Management Solutions
5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Widespread Adoption of the Industrial Revolution
5.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced Technologies with Vulnerability Management Solutions for Real-Time Risk-Based Security Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation
5.2.3.3 Integration of Vulnerability Management and Patch Management Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Initial Installation, Maintenance, and Deployment Cost
5.2.4.2 Lack of Appropriate Parameters to Prioritize Risks
5.2.4.3 Regularizing Organizations' Vulnerability Management Program
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Component/Hardware Suppliers
5.5.2 Technology Providers
5.5.3 Security Solution and Service Providers
5.5.4 System Integrators
5.5.5 Sales and Distribution Channels
5.5.6 End-users
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Security and Vulnerability Management and Ai/Ml
5.8.2 Security and Vulnerability Management and Cloud
5.8.3 Security and Vulnerability Management and Internet of Things
5.9 Use Cases
5.9.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
5.9.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
5.9.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
5.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Threat from New Entrants
5.11.2 Threat from Substitutes
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.5 Degree of Competition
5.12 Regulatory Compliances
5.12.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.12.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.12.3 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health
5.12.4 Governance, Risk and Compliance
5.12.5 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.12.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.12.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.12.8 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.12.9 Federal Information Processing Standards
5.12.10 International Organization for Standardization 27001
6 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2016-2025
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.4.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
7 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Target
7.3 Content Management System Vulnerabilities
7.3.1 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
7.3.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact
7.4 IoT Vulnerabilities
7.4.1 IoT Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
7.4.2 IoT Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact
7.5 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities
7.5.1 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
7.5.2 Application Programming Interface Vulnerabilities: COVID-19 Impact
7.6 Other Target Vulnerabilities
8 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact
8.4 Cloud
8.4.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
8.4.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
9 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
9.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.4.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
10 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vertical
10.3 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services
10.3.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Market Drivers
10.3.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: COVID-19 Impact
10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
10.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.4.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.5.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact
10.6 Retail
10.6.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.6.2 Retail: COVID-19 Impact
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
10.8 Energy and Utility
10.8.1 Energy and Utility: Market Drivers
10.8.2 Energy and Utility: COVID-19 Impact
10.9 Other Verticals
11 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Structure
12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Evaluation Framework
12.5 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
12.6 Ranking of Key Players
12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology
12.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.8.1 Stars
12.8.2 Emerging Leaders
12.8.3 Pervasive Players
12.8.4 Participants
12.9 Competitive Benchmarking
12.9.1 Company Footprint
12.10 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
12.10.1 Progressive Companies
12.10.2 Responsive Companies
12.10.3 Dynamic Companies
12.10.4 Starting Blocks
12.11 Competitive Scenario
12.11.1 Recent Developments
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Major Players
13.2.1 IBM
13.2.1.1 Business Overview
13.2.1.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.1.3 Recent Developments
13.2.1.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.1.5 Analyst's View
13.2.1.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.1.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.1.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.2 At&T
13.2.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2.2 Solutions
13.2.2.3 Recent Developments
13.2.2.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.2.5 Analyst's View
13.2.2.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.3 Qualys
13.2.3.1 Business Overview
13.2.3.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.3.3 Recent Developments
13.2.3.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.3.5 Analyst's View
13.2.3.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.3.5.2 Strategic Choices
13.2.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.4 Rapid7
13.2.4.1 Business Overview
13.2.4.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.4.3 Recent Developments
13.2.4.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.4.5 Analyst's View
13.2.4.5.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.4.5.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.5 Tenable
13.2.5.1 Business Overview
13.2.5.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.5.3 Recent Developments
13.2.5.4 Analyst's View
13.2.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.2.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
13.2.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.2.5.5 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.6 Rsa Security
13.2.6.1 Business Overview
13.2.6.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.6.3 Recent Developments
13.2.6.4 COVID-19-Related Development
13.2.7 Mcafee
13.2.7.1 Business Overview
13.2.7.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.7.3 Recent Developments
13.2.7.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.2.8 Foreseeti
13.2.8.1 Business Overview
13.2.8.2 Solutions and Services Offered
13.2.8.3 Recent Developments
13.2.9 F-Secure
13.2.9.1 Business Overview
13.2.9.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.9.3 Recent Developments
13.2.10 Skybox Security
13.2.10.1 Business Overview
13.2.10.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.10.3 Recent Developments
13.2.11 Secpod
13.2.11.1 Business Overview
13.2.11.2 Solutions Offered
13.2.11.3 Recent Developments
13.2.11.4 COVID-19-Related Developments
13.3 Other Players
13.3.1 Tripwire
13.3.2 Kenna Security
13.3.3 Check Point
13.3.4 Expanse
13.3.5 Digital Defense
13.3.6 Positive Technologies
13.3.7 Outpost24
13.3.8 Acunetix
13.3.9 Brinqa
13.3.10 Nopsec
13.3.11 Riskiq
13.3.12 Risksense
13.4 Start-Up Profiles
13.4.1 Claroty
13.4.2 Holm Security
13.4.3 Balbix
13.4.4 Intruder
13.4.5 Breachlock
13.4.6 Nucleus Security
14 Adjacent Markets
15 Appendix
