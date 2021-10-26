MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Mentor, pioneer and industry leader in security awareness training and phishing training, announced today that it is a Finalist in the 2021 CISO Choice Awards™ in the Security Education / Training category for its cybersecurity awareness training solution.
Sponsored by Security Current, the CISO Choice Awards™ 2021 are first of its kind awards for security companies. A Board of CISO judges selects the winners based on real-world perspectives. According to Security Current, "The winning security companies will receive the industry's first CISO Board validation." In a Security Current YouTube video, the CISO judges also share insights about judging the CISO Choice Awards 2021.
Security Mentor was named a finalist for its leading security awareness training products & services. Security Mentor has been a leader in security awareness training delivery and engagement since its founding in 2008. By ensuring cyber awareness training is engaging, effective and sticky, the result is real behavior and cybersecurity culture change, and ultimately cyber secure organizations.
"To be honored as a finalist in this very competitive space is both a great honor and validation of our security awareness training solution and learner-centric approach. It is great to be recognized by the judges as a forward-looking solution that meets changing security needs," said Marie White, CEO & President.
Security Mentor offers a full suite of services to assist organizations worldwide in providing effective security education for corporate end-users including cybersecurity awareness training, phishing simulation, and policy tracking and compliance. Security Mentor focuses equally on cybersecurity and the learner. Its online security awareness program provides a rigorous security awareness curriculum addressing key security topics like phishing, mobile security, information protection, privacy, remote work security, and social engineering.
Security Mentor's custom-developed, hosted LMS makes training administration simple, with strong tracking and reporting capabilities, and a powerful, automated email notification system that greatly enhances training participation. Many optional training features are available including gamification, pre- and post-training assessments, end-of-lesson quizzes, and localization.
In honor of being a finalist in the CISO Choice Awards™, Security Mentor is offering a 10% discount on the purchase of one of our security awareness training packages by November 30, 2021. Just mention that Security Mentor is a CISO Choice Awards™ finalist to get the discount.
About Security Mentor:
Security Mentor is the industry pioneer and expert in security awareness training and education services. Since 2008, Security Mentor has consistently redefined how cybersecurity awareness training is created, delivered, experienced and embraced by combining expertise and creativity in security, technology, media and e-learning. Trusted by customers and celebrated by users, its comprehensive training platform offers on-demand, easy-to-use, and effective solutions including Security Awareness Training, Phishing Training and Security Policy Tracking & Compliance services. Its training employs instructional design best practices, interactive content, and gamification to engage learners and deliver enduring knowledge acquisition and real behavioral and cultural change. To learn more about Security Mentor, visit our website at https://www.securitymentor.com.
