MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Mentor, pioneer and industry leader in security awareness training and phishing training, is excited to introduce the Security Awareness Training: The Definitive Guide eBook. This eBook contains extensive resources on how organizations can upgrade their existing security awareness programs, or implement a new security awareness program.
The eBook provides a comprehensive overview of security awareness training and is organized into sections including:
- What Are Common Security Awareness Training Pitfalls?
- How Can You Make Your Security Awareness Training Effective?
- What Topics Should Security Awareness Training Cover?
- Is Phishing Training Enough?
- How Should You Evaluate Security Awareness Training Vendors?
- And Much More
In response to the accelerating data breaches and cyber attacks, many organizations are currently re-evaluating how to conduct their security awareness programs. It is no longer sufficient to just implement a check-the-box security awareness program. To protect against ransomware, phishing, and other cyber attacks, as well as internal cyber threats, security awareness programs must be effective.
How can organizations get employees to take training? How can they increase employees' understanding and retention of information security? This eBook provides recommendations to ensure cyber awareness training is engaging, effective and sticky, resulting both in happy employees and real behavior and culture change.
"Employees are the most valuable resource organizations have, but they also can be the one of the greatest vulnerabilities. The 2021 Verizon DBIR found that human error was linked to 85% of data breaches. The best protection against employee errors is a robust, effective, and engaging security awareness program. This Guide is an excellent resource for cybersecurity teams wanting to start or enhance their security awareness programs," says Marie White, CEO of Security Mentor.
