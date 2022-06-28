Today Scytale is proud to announce the launch of its SOC 2 Academy, a free SOC 2 masterclass that provides a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals surrounding cloud security framework SOC 2. Geared towards CISOs, CTOs and compliance officers leading SOC 2 in their organizations, the SOC 2 Academy will assist in starting their journey toward SOC 2 compliance. These fundamentals relate to how an organization manages and maintains its information and its security, as well as the protection of users' privacy.
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scytale was founded in 2020 by Meiran Galis, former EY Cyber Risk Manager, who raised seed funding from RegTech venture capital firm VAT IT Group to build the next-generation platform to manage continuous security audits and compliance for frameworks such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001. The company has over 40 employees that span three offices globally: Tel Aviv, Providence, and Johannesburg. Some of its customers include global SaaS companies such as Deel, PayEm, SQream, Aerogami and many others.
For SaaS startups, SOC 2 compliance is a necessity before doing business with companies that handle sensitive data. SOC 2 compliance may also be an incentive for early-stage companies to build trust with potential customers. Meeting SOC 2 standards demonstrates to potential customers that their company meets the most rigorous standards of security and service.
CISOs, CTOs, and compliance officials who are responsible for SOC 2 within their organizations will benefit tremendously from Scytale's SOC 2 Academy by gaining a greater knowledge and understanding of SOC 2 and the audit process. The course is made up of 9 core modules that cover topics such as Framework, Security Management Procedures, Monitoring, Control, and Conducting a SOC 2 Audit. On average the course is expected to take 2-4 hours to complete, and students are awarded a SOC 2 Master Implementer Certificate upon completion, which attests to their deep understanding of and knowledge about the SOC 2 security framework and compliance process.
The SOC 2 standard by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) is one of the world's most dynamic and reputable standards in the domain of SaaS B2B in North America. SOC 2 defines the Information Security Policies and Procedures, Risk Assessment and Vendor Management, Access Control, Incident Management, and Change Management in Software Development Processes.
Scytale helps SaaS companies around the world meet SOC 2 requirements, which has become a gold standard for many companies, especially those trying to enter the US market with a B2B product in a cloud environment. Through its automated compliance and continuous audit management, Scytale saves its customers countless resources and time, helping them focus on their core competencies: software, products, sales and customer service.
