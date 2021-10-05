WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Engineered Machinery Co., Inc. (SEM), global leader in high security information end-of-life solutions, take teamwork, philanthropy — and dogs! — very seriously. Due to the company-wide love for these four-legged friends and utmost appreciation for those in the military, SEM employees banded together to select America's VetDogs as their next charity opportunity.
The entire SEM and Merchants Fabrication, Inc. team spent the last two weeks of September rallying together to raise funds for America's VetDogs, a 501©3 charity whose mission is to provide renewed independence to US Veterans, active-duty members, and first responders with disabilities. The dogs are trained and placed by the organization at no cost to the individual.
Together, SEM and MFI were able to donate $1,450 to the organization.
"Our company was founded by a veteran, and we work very closely with all branches of the military," says Andrew Kelleher, SEM President. "And if you know anyone at SEM, you know that it is no secret that we love dogs here. This charity opportunity was a fun, inclusive, and unique way to honor and help those that have given so much to our country."
To make things even more exciting, SEM team banded together to create a raffle to drive fundraising stakes. The raffle, by which employees "purchased" tickets through making donations to VetDogs, included such items as a dog gift basket, Bruins tickets, restaurant gift cards, and more.
"Everyone here loves a good competition so we decided to partner with SEM's management team to create gift baskets that we could raffle off as a way to help drive more money to this great cause," says Amanda Canale, Marketing Assistant. "And it worked! People were very engaged and we were able to donate a substantial amount to this great cause."
To learn more about America's VetDogs, visit http://www.vetdogs.org.
