WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Engineered Machinery Co., Inc. (SEM), global leader in high security information end-of-life solutions, once again partnered with Metrowest Habitat for Humanity for Operation Playhouse. The operation allows the opportunity for local Worcester County businesses to partner with veteran and military families to build and donate a playhouse to the family's children. Each year, participating local businesses receive construction plans, paint, and a deconstructed house to build, and are given free reign to decorate the playhouses based on the children's interests.
The SEM team decorated the playhouse for U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Christopher Cutliffe's family. Sgt. Cutliffe served in the U.S. Army from 1998 to 2006 with a 2003 tour in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
"SEM was founded by a Korean War veteran in 1967, and ever since then we have worked very closely with all branches of the military and intelligence community, so any opportunity we have to give back, we take it," said Andrew Kelleher, SEM President. "This cause has always been so close to our hearts, and it is always an absolute honor to come together and give back to a family that has given so much to our country."
The two teams took full creative control with Operation Playhouse 2022 and produced a jungle-themed playhouse for the Cutliffe family's two small children. The playhouse, painted dark green, is adorned with bamboo, greenery, jungle-themed activity books and toys, a removable front porch with gate, and even a rope swing with jungle vines.
"Every year, we try to take creative liberty and produce a truly unique and special playhouse," said Amanda Canale, SEM Marketing Assistant. "Our team really outdid themselves with this year's concept. It's by far the most creative we have been and it was incredibly heartwarming to see it received so lovingly by the Cutliffe family."
This is SEM's fourth year taking part in Operation Playhouse and certainly won't be the last. "Operation Playhouse has become a tradition here at SEM and we are eagerly awaiting next year's opportunity," added Kelleher.
Watch a recap of the day in the video here.
Media Contact
Amanda Canale, Security Engineered Machinery, 5083661488, a.canale@semshred.com
SOURCE Security Engineered Machinery