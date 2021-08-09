DENVER, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 28 article on The Mercury reports on an expensive incident of vandalism that occurred at a country club pool in Manhattan, Kansas. The article notes that offensive imagery and language were spray-painted all over poolside furniture, surrounding walls, and pool hardware, with the expected damages costing between $10,000 and $15,000. The vandals responsible remain at large as of writing. Denver-based security service Spear Security Inc. says that petty criminals like those responsible here often prefer to target locations that offer little resistance, but even a light security presence can be a sufficient deterrent.
Spear Security says most bad actors have no desire to face any kind of authority figure. Abandoned buildings, empty construction sites – especially if there is a lot of valuable equipment and materials present – and unguarded locations like the pool mentioned in the article offer a prime target for troublemakers because the chances of being caught are generally low. The firm says one of the most effective security strategies comes down to deterrence as most instigators will move on to an easier location if they believe their intended target is guarded, even by a smaller team.
Spear Security says that maintaining this strategy does not mean that a client's normal operations need to be impeded though. The firm explains that good security teams will know how to provide proper protection without getting in the way. Clients can operate with free reign knowing they are safely protected while most troublemakers are dissuaded from causing a disturbance, the firm notes. Residential security customers can feel the security that comes with knowing that people and property are protected.
Spear Security says in the rare event that perpetrators cause issues anyway, professional security can resort to proven de-escalation tactics to bring the situation back under control. The firm says more often than not, troublemakers will respond to reason if they understand there's no legitimate alternative. However, Spear Security adds that if all else fails, appropriate and proportionate tactics are always available. While rare, Spear Security says this is the very reason it is so important to hire and deploy security guards who are well suited to the role and able to handle any given situation.
