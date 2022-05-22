“MSPologist” Anthony Oren was a guest panelist on “The ChannelPro Network’s Cybersecurity Online Summit”

“MSPologist” Anthony Oren was a guest panelist on “The ChannelPro Network’s Cybersecurity Online Summit”

 By Nero Consulting Inc.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, CEO of Nero Consulting – "MSPologist" Anthony Oren was a guest panelist on "The ChannelPro Network's Cybersecurity Online Summit", a live, single-day event that delivered educational content and best practices aimed at helping IT solution providers and integrators safeguard their customers from cyberthreats.

"The cyberthreat landscape is complex and continually evolving, which is why ChannelPro is committed to bringing together the best thought leaders in the industry to share their insights," says Jeff O'Heir, event content director and community manager for The ChannelPro Network.

Anthony Oren shared the following educational information which can be viewed on Nero Consulting's Youtube channel for both IT Providers and End Users on what he has learned in the two years since COVID-19 made remote and hybrid security an urgent priority diagnosing what's worked, what hasn't, and how to apply those lessons in the future.

0:00 Intro by Dr. O'Heir, Director of MSP Health to Pandemic Security Health Checkup with

4:08 "1 corporate office transforms into an equivalent of 100 offices" - Anthony Oren, MSPologist

4:42 Why VPNs are NOT Safe

15:05 Bad Habits of Good Users

18:14 Zero Trust Model

25:22 New Products for Post-Covid Security

31:23 Have Security Issues Changed Post-Covid?

39:24 Question from the Audience

CONTACT: Anthony Oren, 347-699-6376

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-health-checkup-with-anthony-oren-301552513.html

SOURCE Nero Consulting Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.