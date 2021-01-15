Security Incident Notification on Behalf of NYGARD HOLDINGS (USA) LIMITED, NYGARD INC., FASHION VENTURES, INC., NYGARD NY RETAIL, LLC, NYGARD ENTERPRISES LTD., NYGARD PROPERTIES LTD., 4093879 CANADA LTD., 4093887 CANADA LTD., AND NYGARD INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIP, in receivership