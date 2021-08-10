SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named six recipients for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship – a program developed by the SIA Women in Security Forum to further educational opportunities and promote advancement for the widest spectrum of people possible in the security industry.
In the 2021 scholarship program – open to employees of SIA member companies and SIA student members – each honoree will be awarded $10,000 to use toward continuing education and professional development courses, conferences or webinars, SIA program offerings, repayment of student loan debt and/or other education or academic pursuits.
"Through efforts like the SIA Women in Security Forum and this unique scholarship program, SIA is proud to help cultivate a diverse workforce and empower students and professionals to thrive in the security industry," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "We congratulate the 2021 recipients of the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship and look forward to supporting their future successes in the industry."
The winners for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship are:
- Carrie Caldwell, technical trainer, Axis Communications
- Melanie Goldberg, senior intelligence analyst, Global Rescue
- Samantha Hubner, student, Tufts University
- Elizabeth Kropp, marketing and sales intern, SAGE Integration
- Tiffany Rojas, human resource business partner, Stanley Security
- Jaya Singh, student, University of Leicester
The 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship honorees were selected with the help of SIA's Women in Security Forum Scholarship Subcommittee: subcommittee chair Martha Entwistle, communications manager, Eagle Eye Networks; Rebecca Bayne, president, Bayne Consulting & Search Inc.; Kevin Friedman, president, Maize Marketing; Dhira Gregory, director of marketing and communications, National Capital Region Security Forum; Cameron Javdani, president, SoundSecure; Min Kyriannis, CEO and co-founder, Amyna Systems Inc.; Andrew Lanning, co-founder, Integrated Security Technologies; Stephanie Mayes, vice president, Americas sales, Synectics; and Elaine Palome, director of human resources, Americas, Axis Communications.
"This year's class of scholarship awardees is an inspiring, accomplished group of security industry professionals and students, and the SIA Women in Security Forum is thrilled to help each honoree reach their education and professional development goals through this program," said SIA Women in Security Forum Chair Kasia Hanson. "We also thank the scholarship committee and its leadership – including chair Martha Entwistle – for their dedication to the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program and their diligent work in evaluating the 2021 scholarship applications."
SIA's Women in Security Forum works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit and cultivate the leadership of women for a more inclusive and diversified industry. In addition to this scholarship, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers a number of key programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum keynote event at ISC West; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; a virtual education series; collaborative projects with other organizations that seek to empower women in the security and technology fields; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards, which recognize distinguished female leaders in the biometric identity and security industry; thought leadership and speaking opportunities; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all SIA members; learn more and get involved.
The SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program is made possible by the generous donations of SIA members and SIA member companies. The SIA Women in Security Forum would like to recognize the industry leaders who have donated to the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program, including:
Diamond Level Donors:
- Axis Communications
- Genetec
Emerald Level Donors:
- BCD International
- Intel
- Securitas
Ruby Level Donors:
- Eagle Eye Networks, Inc.
- GSA Schedules, Inc.
- Integrated Security Technologies
- Northland Controls
- VIRSIG
- Zenitel
Sapphire Level Donors:
- Defined Marketing
- Maize Marketing
- Sound Intelligence
- SoundSecure
The SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship program is also indebted to the 2021 scholarship program affiliates: SDM Magazine, SecurityInfoWatch.com, Security Matters, Security Sales & Integration, Security Systems News and Security Today.
To learn more about the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship and 2021 awardees, visit the scholarship page.
