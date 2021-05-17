SILVER SPRING, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) is now accepting applications for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, an initiative developed by the SIA Women in Security Forum. The 2021 program will offer multiple scholarships worth at least $3,000 each that SIA members and students can use toward professional development and education.
SIA's Women in Security Forum is a community open to all SIA members that works to promote, recruit and cultivate the leadership of women for a more inclusive and diversified industry. SIA created the Women in Security Forum Scholarship program in 2020 to further educational opportunities for the widest spectrum of people and empower all to join the SIA Women in Security Forum and thrive in the security industry.
Scholarship funds may be used toward:
- Registration for SIA education or certification programs and/or conferences
- Registration for other industry education and certification programs
- Repayment of student loan debt
- Tuition for courses that will lead to completion of accredited trade, vocational or academic degree programs related to the security industry
- Registration for industry webinar programs
"The SIA Women in Security Forum is proud to engage security professionals across the industry in support of a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce," said Kasia Hanson, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum. "Through the 2021 Women in Security Forum Scholarship program, we look forward to helping a new class of awardees achieve their educational and professional development goals and advance their careers in the security industry."
In 2020, SIA awarded approximately $80,000 in scholarships through the Women in Security Forum Scholarship program to SIA members and student members across the industry. Nearly $60,000 of these funds were made possible thanks to contributions from individual members of SIA and member corporate support. SIA is currently accepting donations from SIA member companies and individual members to help support the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship. If you are interested in making a donation to support the program, please visit the scholarship page for more information.
"It is critical for security industry professionals and students to have access to the essential training, education and support needed to help them on their career paths," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "The Women in Security Forum Scholarship is a key element of SIA's workforce development efforts that will help pave the way to success for our industry's talent and future leaders."
In addition to this scholarship, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers a number of key programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, which celebrates individuals who advance opportunities for women in the security industry; the SIA Women in Security Forum keynote event at ISC West; volunteer efforts that give back to the community; a virtual education series; collaborative projects with other organizations that seek to empower women in the security and technology fields; sponsorship of the Women in Biometrics Awards, which recognize distinguished female leaders in the biometric identity and security industry; thought leadership and speaking opportunities; and engaging networking and professional growth events. Participation in the SIA Women in Security Forum is open to all employees of SIA member companies; learn more and get involved.
Each applicant for the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be either 1) a SIA student member or 2) a member of the SIA Women in Security Forum and an employee of a SIA member company. Applications for the 2021 SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship must be submitted by Tuesday, June 15, and winners will be announced in late July. Learn more about the program and apply here.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through learning and development, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
Kara Klein, Security Industry Association, 301-804-4704, kklein@securityindustry.org
