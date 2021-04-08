SILVER SPRING, Md., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the agenda and speaker lineup for Part 1 of the 2021 SIA GovSummit, its annual public policy and government security technology conference. SIA GovSummit 2021 will be held as a three-part virtual conference, with sessions held on April 28, June 9 and Sept. 21.
Each year, SIA GovSummit brings together government security leaders with private industry technologists for top-quality information sharing and education on security topics affecting federal, state and local agencies. The 2021 virtual conference will examine emerging policy trends, the government's technology needs and changes in the risk environment that shape the development of products and advanced systems integration.
"SIA GovSummit delivers high-quality insights and information on how government uses security technology to meet evolving challenges and succeed across a wide spectrum of missions," said Jake Parker, senior director of government relations at SIA. "With this new three-part virtual format in 2021, we look forward to offering the program to a wide spectrum of interested attendees and delving even deeper into the most important issues for federal, state and local government security practitioners."
Part 1 of the 2021 virtual conference will be held as a full-day program on Wednesday, April 28, kicking off at 10 a.m. EDT with a keynote presentation from U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. Katko will share insights on security challenges and how we can address them as a nation.
Additional session topics will include:
- The American Rescue Plan's impact on deployment of safety and security technologies
- What the DOD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification means for contractors and security suppliers
- The role of the SAFETY Act under the Biden administration
- Protecting public buildings against violent civil unrest
- Lessons learned from the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee
- Facility safety, COVID-19 and identity and facility management technologies
- Audio security technology's use in government facility applications
Speakers for the virtual event include:
- William Braniff, director, National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism
- Daryle Hernandez, chief, Interagency Security Committee, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- David Kelly, deputy director, Security Management Group, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
- Anna Mansueti, director of diversity and gender equity, Platinum East
- Gabriel Russell, regional director, Federal Protective Service
View the full list of speakers here.
This event is free for all government employees, including U.S. and international federal, state, county and municipal-level staff, plus all military, law enforcement and public safety personnel. SIA GovSummit is considered a "widely attended gathering" and complies with all relevant event guidelines.
Each industry attendee can choose to register for the April 28 session only or purchase an All Access Pass to unlock all three GovSummit events for a discounted rate. Learn more and register to attend here.
SIA GovSummit 2021 is sponsored by Aiphone; Allegion; Ariel Technologies; Axis Communications; Dell Technologies; GSA Schedules, Inc.; Hanwha Techwin America; HID Global; Identiv; LenelS2; and Louroe Electronics.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through learning and development, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
Media Contact
Kara Klein, Security Industry Association, 301-804-4704, kklein@securityindustry.org
SOURCE Security Industry Association