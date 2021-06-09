SILVER SPRING, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) commends the U.S. Senate for its passage of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (S. 1260), which significantly increases investment in research and development, education and training, supply chain security and the broader U.S. innovation ecosystem.
SIA previously expressed its strong support for the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act – formerly the Endless Frontier Act – when it was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.). Notably, the bill aims to strengthen U.S. leadership in critical technologies through research in key focus areas including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, high-performance computing, advanced computer hardware and software and robotics. Additionally, prior to passing in the Senate, the bill was amended to include "data storage, data management, distributed ledger technologies and cybersecurity, including biometrics" as key focus areas, an addition supported by SIA and proposed by Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).
"The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act promotes valuable investment in federal R&D in areas like biometrics, AI and machine learning – emerging technologies that have a robust array of applications in security and life safety," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "SIA has long supported U.S. and allied leadership in innovation and applauds Sens. Schumer and Young for their bipartisan leadership on this beneficial legislation."
SIA is committed to promoting policies that support innovation in security and life safety technologies, and supports U.S. leadership in key technology areas, including biometrics. SIA's recently sent a letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris urging the administration and Congress to consider policies that enable American leadership in developing biometric technologies; issued policy principles that guide the commercial sector, government agencies and law enforcement on how to use facial recognition in a responsible and ethical manner; released comprehensive public polling on support of facial recognition use across specific applications; and published a list of successful uses of the technology.
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry.
