SILVER SPRING, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed Paul J. Schmick – vice president of security technology at Alliance Security – as the newest member of the SIA Executive Council.
Established in 2017, the SIA Executive Council is a panel of security industry thought leaders from SIA member companies and a forum that offers input on how market developments influence SIA's strategy and key initiatives. The SIA Executive Council advises the SIA Board of Directors on how to grow member value.
"I am honored to join such an elite body of professionals who continue not only to advance, but innovate this industry," said Schmick. "I look forward to synergizing with fellow security leaders, experts and colleagues to help shape the future of the security industry."
At Alliance, Schmick leads the security technology division and serves as the chief technology and operations officer. In this role, he directs Alliance's security technology strategy and portfolio of managed service offerings, which includes surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, biometric and cybersecurity technology platforms. Alliance's client base includes some of the highest-profile organizations and real estate properties in the world.
"Paul Schmick is a very accomplished leader in the security industry, and SIA is proud to welcome him to the SIA Executive Council," said Ric McCullough, chair of the SIA Executive Council. "We look forward to working with Paul and know he will bring great value to the council's efforts."
In addition to his role at Alliance, Schmick is a media contributor and professor. Contributing to the academic community, Schmick serves as an adjunct professor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Transportation Security Administration Partnership Program at Des Moines Area Community College and instructs coursework in the disciplines of border security, transportation security and cyberterrorism. He is a media contributor at BNC, CNN and MSNBC and provides on-air analysis of security incidents and U.S. policy impacting aviation security, border security and national security matters. Schmick holds a position on the Advisory Council for the College of Security Studies at Colorado Technical University and is a Cybersecurity Advisory Council Member at PSA Security Network.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
